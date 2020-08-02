Prince William ‘horrifies’ kids George, Charlotte and Louis while doing THIS at home

The Duke of Cambridge lets loose inside the walls of his own home just like any other person. Prince William confessed to a hilarious act on Saturday, August 1, while hosting an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on the sprawling lawn of Sandringham House. While the event aimed to raise awareness of the Heads Up Mental Health campaign, it also gifted royal fans a hysterical story. Ahead of the game, the 38-year-old royal opened up about his reaction to Aston Villa Football Club’s victory over West Ham United F.C. the previous Sunday. And - woah - what a reaction it was!

©GettyImages



Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at a Aston Villa match in 2019

“The nerves were the worst I‘ve ever known them,” he said according to our sister magazine HELLO! “My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off.” We wish there was a photo of this tickling act, which immediately reminded us of Tom Cruise’s infamous bout on Oprah’s couch. Don’t we all have a passionate sports fan like the Duke in our lives?

“It‘s very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments,” he elaborated, “and I’m not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day.”

Prince William was joined by a host of famous faces as they watched Arsenal defeat Chelsea on a projector in the Sandringham grounds. Former England captain Tony Adams, and British comedian Romesh Ranganathan were among guests. Apparently, fan Will even predicted the exact outcome of the game, telling a guest: “I‘m thinking 2-1 Arsenal.”

Kensington Palace shared photos of the socially-distant event, writing: “Congratulations @Arsenal on winning this year‘s #HeadsUpFACupFinal! The Duke, as President of the FA, was joined today by frontline workers, local fans and Heads Up supporters to watch the #HeadsUpFACupFinal.”

According to the palace, the final “marks the culmination for the #HeadsUp campaign, showcasing how the power of football can kickstart conversations on mental health.”