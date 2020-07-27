Thrifty Queen Letizia strikes again recycling dress on royal tour

Queen Letizia looked gorgeous in green as she and King Felipe continued their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities on Monday. The ever-stylish royal recycled her scarf print Sandro dress for her trip to Navarra. The midi paisley design features long sleeves, a v-neckline and pleated skirt. Letizia has worn the chic number on previous occasions, including back in December of 2018 to the closing seminar of the 2nd International Congress and in April of 2019 for a visit to the Royal Monastery of the Incarnation. This time around, Letizia traded her black pumps for a pair of Macarena espadrille wedges. The mom of two completed her look on July 27 with the most important accessory of all, her trusty blue face mask to protect herself from the novel coronavirus.

©GC Images



Queen Letizia recycled a stylish scarf print dress on July 27

The Spanish King and Queen traveled to Navarra as part of their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. On previous stops, Letizia has wowed with her summer wardrobe recycling a number of pieces, including her blue shirtdress by Pedro del Hierro, her pink floral print BOSS shirtdress, her sparkling star patterned Poète midi dress, and more.

Letizia and Felipe visited the autonomous community of Navarra on July 27 to learn about the social initiatives of Aspace (Cerebral Palsy Association). The non-profit entity is focused on caring for individuals with cerebral palsy. The King and Queen visited the center because “people with disabilities have been a very vulnerable group during the pandemic.”

©GC Images



The King and Queen traveled to Navarra as part of their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities

The royals have been traveling around Spain to recognize the effort of the country in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity. Letizia and Felipe left their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia at home for the latest tour stop.

Last week, the Spanish Princesses made their debut on their parents’ tour accompanying the King and Queen to Mérida. The royal family of four toured the National Museum of Roman Art and attended the International Classical Theater Festival, where they watched a performance of Antígona at the Roman Theatre.