Queen Letizia perfectly matches her dress to her go-to face mask

To protect themselves from the novel coronavirus, royals like Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Monaco’s Tatiana Casiraghi have coordinated their outfits with matching face masks that feature similar designs or color. Queen Letizia, on the other hand, has opted for the same generic blue covering, and on the rare somber occasion a black one, for her own engagements. The Spanish royal has taken precaution amid the pandemic teaming her everyday mask with a slew of summer frocks, and even recently a glamorous cocktail dress. Though the point of the mask is first and foremost safety, HOLA! USA couldn’t help but notice how perfectly Letizia’s ensemble on Monday matched her go-to face covering.

©Getty Images



Queen Letizia recycled her Pedro del Hierro dress for the trip on July 20

King Felipe’s wife traveled to the town of Poblet in Catalonia on July 20 wearing a pale blue shirtdress by Pedro del Hierro, which she previously wore during her 2019 visit to Mozambique. The shade of the midi frock complemented Letizia’s blue mask. The 47-year-old Queen completed her stylish outfit with ankle wrap Macarena wedges and sweeping her locks into a ponytail.

The trip was the latest stop on Letizia and Felipe’s tour of Spain. The royal couple has been visiting autonomous communities throughout the country to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic. In Catalonia, Princess Leonor’s parents visited the Royal Abbey of Santa Maria de Poblet (el Monasterio de Santa María de Poblet) and held a meeting with monks from the Benedictine community.

©Casa de S.M. el Rey Spanish Royal Household via Getty Images



The King and Queen of Spain enjoyed a date night at the movies on July 18

The trip came two days after the monarchs enjoyed a movie night. On Saturday, Letizia and Felipe left their daughters Leonor and Infanta Sofia at home as they went to a movie theater in Madrid to support “the film distribution and exhibition sector.”

The King and Queen were dressed down for the outing on July 18 with Felipe wearing blue jeans and a printed shirt, while Letizia wore white pants and a striped t-shirt. Both royals sported their trusty blue face masks for the low-key date night.