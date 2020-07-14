Queen Letizia proves you can look glamorous while wearing a face mask

Wearing a face mask doesn't mean you have to sacrifice your style. Queen Letizia of Spain proved that you can look glamorous, while still protecting yourself from the novel coronavirus. The 47-year-old royal turned heads on Monday recycling her strapless red Roberto Torretta cocktail dress, which she donned during her 2019 state visit to Argentina. Unlike the last time she wore the elegant number, Letizia teamed her dress on July 13 with a blue face mask. The Queen completed her elegant ensemble with Manolo Blahnik heels, Aldao Joyeros earrings, a black Bottega Veneta clutch bag and styling her hair down.

Queen Letizia wore a face mask with her strapless dress on July 13

King Felipe, dressed in a suit and blue tie, coordinated with his wife wearing a matching face mask. The royal couple presided over the gala dinner of the 100th edition of the ABC International Journalism Awards on Monday in Madrid. Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia’s parents handed out the prizes, bronze statuettes of the sculptor Onieva, which are awarded annually by the ABC newspaper.

During the event, King Felipe spoke about hope in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The Spanish have given reiterated evidence of our will to overcome in the most adverse circumstances. I am sure that this time we will also succeed. United, with confidence, solidarity and effort,” he said in his remarks. “We owe it to an outstanding generation, especially affected by the virus, which made coexistence and progress a commitment to their country. We owe it also to our young people, many of whom see how the epidemic, even without directly affecting their health so much, seriously hinders their personal and professional life project.”

The royal couple sported matching face masks for the dinner in Madrid

The dad of two, whose wife Letizia is a former journalist, went on to praise the press for their work during the health crisis. Felipe said, “The newspapers continued to reach readers, digital editions were strengthened, and have reached extraordinary audiences. In the harshest days of the pandemic, information, in short, never stopped flowing. At the same time, the press continued to carry out its work as the critical conscience of a diverse and plural society, a fundamental characteristic of journalism practiced in freedom and democracy.”