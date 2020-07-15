Queen Letizia sneaks peek at a baby on royal tour

Baby fever? Queen Letizia couldn’t help herself as she sneaked a peek at a baby on Wednesday. The royal, who is a mother to daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia, peered inside a baby carriage while strolling the streets of Soria. The mom of two and King Felipe traveled to the city, as well as Vinuesa, as part of their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities. After sporting trousers for her last two tour stops, the Queen reverted back to her chic summer dresses. The Spanish royal recycled her pink floral print BOSS shirtdress for the outing. The mom of two first debuted the design last November for the 200th anniversary of the Prado Museum. Letizia finished off her look on July 15 with Uterqüe ankle strap wedges and her go-to hairstyle of the season, a chic ponytail.

©© Casa de S.M. el Rey



Curious Queen Letizia peered inside a baby stroller on July 15

The royals’ first stop of the day was the town of Vinuesa. Following a meeting, the monarchs toured the town on foot, donning protective face masks. Princess Leonor’s parents were warmly greeted with cheers from locals. “Viva Letizia,” one shouted. During their walk, the Queen was presented with a box of raspberries, which Letizia said she “loves,” according to HOLA! Spain.

©WireImage



The King and Queen continued their tour of Spain’s autonomous communities on July 15

Later in Soria, Letizia and Felipe held a meeting at the Antonio Machado de Soria Institute of Secondary Education to learn about their future projects and the current situation of the city. Felipe greeted locals with elbow bumps. After touring the city, the couple visited the Palace of Audience Cultural Center, where they viewed a model of the city of Soria. Letizia and Felipe have been visiting autonomous communities in Spain to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of Wednesday’s trip, the royal couple presided over the gala dinner of the 100th edition of the ABC International Journalism Awards on Monday in Madrid. Letizia turned heads in a red Roberto Torretta cocktail dress. The ever-stylish royal proved that you can look glamorous, while still wearing a face mask to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus.