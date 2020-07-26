Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shower Prince George and Princess Charlotte with gifts

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lovely relationship with their niece and nephews is explored in the new book Finding Freedom. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand dive deep into all things Meghan and Harry in the soon-to-be released biography, revealing things like what the pair have gifted their royal family members in the past. According to the work, which was written with “participation of those closest to the couple,” the dazzling duo make for quite the thoughtful gift givers.

©Dey Street Books



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life explored in new book ‘Finding Freedom’

Back in 2017, Prince Harry gave Prince George an electric SUV and Princess Charlotte a tricycle while he was living close to his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton at Kensington Palace. Another teased piece of information from the book claims that The Duchess of Cambridge sent Meghan flowers for her birthday after she tied the knot to Harry.

The work explores Meghan and Kate’s relationship, which has undergone intense media scrutiny over the years. On the topic of her sending flowers to the formers Suits star, the book states that “Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press.” However, Omid and Carolyn conclude that there was no feud between the iconic pair.

“Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends,” they wrote. ”Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend.” Meghan and Kate simply didn’t know each other well, and no effort was made to change things on either end.

Finding Freedom will be released on August 11.