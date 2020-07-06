French Princess dies at 54 after month in coma

Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre has passed away after being in a coma for a month. Hermine, who was hospitalized following a motorcycle accident last month, died on July 3 in France. She was 54. The late Princess’ family released a statement to French magazine Point de Vue saying, “Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, born in 1966, has just left us after a month of coma in the Kremlin Bicêtre hospital following a tragic motorcycle accident. She died surrounded by her whole family.”

Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre died on July 3

“All her family and friends will keep from Hermine the memory of a great lady with a big heart who always had time for others,” the statement continued. “It was enough that she entered a party to change the atmosphere and energize all the assistance. She will remain as a reference for the end of the XXth century of an art of living. She transported you with a joy and a kindness that one that we are not going to forget just like her smile even if she confused more than one by her frankness and her enthusiasm. ”

Viviane Zaniroli, creator of the Rallye des Princesses, remembered her late friend on July 3 with a tribute to the “lovely princess” on Facebook. “Hermine left us this morning she hasn‘t recovered from her motorcycle accident and her long 4-week coma - Bye my lovely princess! You will forever be in my heart,” Viviane penned. “You are the soul and spirit of the Rally of Princesses forever! We had fun, had a good laugh! I love you and my heart is bleeding today 😪 tender thoughts to Allegra and Calixte her children orphaned by a very beautiful mom 😪 Rest in peace my friend 🙏 life is very unfair! Forever Hermine from Clermont-Thunder ❤️🌸🏁.”

Hermine nous a quitté ce matin elle ne s’est pas remise de son accident de moto et de son long coma de 4 semaines - Bye... Posted by Viviane Zaniroli on Friday, July 3, 2020

Hermine was involved in a “serious” motorcycle accident on June 1. The Princess was the daughter of the late Charles Henri, 11th Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre and Anne Moranvillé. Hermine was known for having appeared on reality shows, including La Ferme Celebrités en Afrique and Fear Factor. The French actress was a mom to daughter Allegra and son Calixte, whom she shared with her ex-husband Alastair Cuddeford.

According to ‘Point De Vue’ magazine, where Hermine worked, they stated: “She was one of the last rebel princesses. A free spirit who led her life as she intended. She died surrounded by her whole family.”



