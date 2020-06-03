French Princess in coma after serious accident

Princess Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre is in a coma following a motorcycle accident. According to various reports, Hermine was involved in a “serious” accident on Monday, June 1. Viviane Zaniroli, creator of the Rallye des Princesses, shared the sad news Tuesday, June 2, on Facebook. “In thoughts and prayers for our Mimine, Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre , in a coma following a motorcycle accident, we think strongly of Allegra and Calixte her children🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ my darling princess you are a warrior, fight 🙏🙏🌸❤️💋,” Viviane penned.

French singer Jean-Luc Lahaye also reacted to his friend’s accident on Non Stop People’s L’instant de Luxe. He shared (via Gala), “We are very close, I learned this news, motorbike accident, very serious it seems, life prognosis engaged, I hope it will get out, that’s all I really want.” Jean-Luc continued, “She is a girl whom I adore. We have the same accounting firm, very loyal, very cheerful of course, extraordinary character. She is also a mom so for this reason I also hope that she will get by and that she will recover all her mobility. I don’t know yet what she has. I know this is very serious because his life prognosis is in jeopardy. ”

En pensées et en prières pour notre Mimine, Hermine de Clermont-Tonnerre, dans le coma suite à un accident de moto, on... Posted by Viviane Zaniroli on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Hermine is known for having appeared on reality shows, including La Ferme Celebrités en Afrique and Fear Factor. The French actress is a mom to daughter Allegra and son Calixte, whom she shares with ex-husband Alastair Cuddeford. The pair divorced in 2009. The Princess is the daughter of the late Charles Henri, 11th Duke of Clermont-Tonnerre and Anne Moranvillé.

News of Hermine’s accident comes weeks after a German Prince was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash. Prince Otto of Hesse crashed his Ducati motorbike into a guardrail near Lindau on Lake Constance. At the time, a spokesperson told the German newspaper Tz that “excessive speed” could have caused the accident.

