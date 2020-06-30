Royal baby’s name revealed over 3 months after his birth!

Bhutan’s royal baby finally has a name! Over three months after their son’s arrival, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan revealed on Tuesday that they have named their baby boy Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck. The little Prince shares the same name “Jigme” as his father and older brother, Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck. The royal couple, who are known as the “William and Kate of the Himalayas,” noted that their youngest son will be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck—Gyalsey means “Prince.”

©Queen Jetsun Pema



The Dragon King and Queen’s youngest son will be referred to as Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck

In addition to announcing their youngest child’s moniker, the Dragon King and Queen also shared new photos of the royal baby. “On the auspicious occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Guru Rinpoche (Trelda Tsechu), His Royal Highness the Second Gyalsey to His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen has been named Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck,” the post read.

“His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Gyaltsuen graced the Trelda Tsechu prayer ceremony at Thimphu Tashichodzong, and offered prayers along with Their Royal Highnesses Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel and Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck,” the caption continued. “The Trelda Tsechu prayers are performed annually for the benefit of all sentient beings. Led by the Prime Minister, representatives of the Dratshang, Government and Armed Forces offered Mendrel Ku Sung Thukten to His Royal Highness the Gyalsey on behalf of the people of Bhutan.”

The King and Queen, who were married in 2011, welcomed their second child in March. After the birth, the Dragon King revealed that four-year-old Prince Jigme was “delighted to meet his younger brother.” The royal baby made his public debut last month starring in photos with his parents and big brother. The images, which were taken on the grounds of Lingkana Palace, were released ahead of Queen Jetsun’s 30th birthday. The photos showed the tender bond between the heir apparent to the Bhutanese throne and his baby brother.

