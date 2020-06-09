Kate Middleton shows off flawless tan during virtual Zoom call

Kate Middleton is looking more gorgeous and glowing than ever (yes, it’s possible). In The Duchess of Cambridge’s latest royal adventure, she sports something totally unexpected — a flawless tan! As summer approaches, it is no surprise that Kate will be spending more of her down time with her three royal kiddos, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, out in their backyard at Anmer Hall. During a virtual tour of Cloud’s House, an addiction treatment center in the UK, we see Kate wearing her hair in a pulled back fashion, a brightly colored blouse and her stunning tanned skin.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have been participating in many virtual calls since the COVID-19 pandemic started

The post shared by the official Kensington Royal revealed that Queen Elizabeth’s nieta-in-law was meeting with the wonderful people at Cloud’s House for a tour of their treatment facility. She was taking some time to chat with some of the current clients of the treatment facility and find out how they were doing while safely quarantining at home during the UK’s coronavirus lockdown. Kate is the patron of Action on Addiction, a charity organization that (with the help of The Duchess) seeks to create practical solutions in order to better help those living with addiction.

Her tan isn’t the only thing that The Duchess of Cambridge has been working on during her down time, she’s also been practicing her tennis skills as well! It’s been well documented that Kate has an immense love for the sport of tennis, in fact, one of her many patronages is the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) — which is why you’ll catch her at all the major tennis tournaments in the UK (i.e. Wimbledon).

While the Cambridge Five have been safely quarantining at home during the pandemic, Kate has begun private tennis lessons, according to The Mail on Sunday. The Duchess has been reportedly taking her lessons with a coach at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London. A club member shared with The Mail on Sunday, “She’s really very good. She comes down and trains with her tennis coach with her security looming in the background. Sometimes they fetch her stray balls.”

