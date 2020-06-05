Keeping active is as good for mental health as it is for the body’s fitness levels and the royals know this only too well. Queen Elizabeth still rides her horse at the incredible age of 94 while her children and grandchildren also participate in myriad sporting activities. Meanwhile in Scandinavia winter sports are obviously a big pull for the royals, with Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Haakon of Norway both showing off their prowess at skiing. Whether it’s the ever-popular polo, soccer or netball, these royals love some exercise!