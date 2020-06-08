Monaco’s Princess Charlene has extra special Mother’s Day celebration with her twins Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, June 7. In Monaco, Mother’s Day is observed on the last Sunday of May, unless Pentecost falls on that same day, then it is moved to the first Sunday of June. To mark the occasion, Prince Albert’s wife paid a visit to the maternity ward of the Princess Grace Hospital, where she gave birth to her twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella back in 2014. The royal was on hand to congratulate new mothers and meet the Principality’s newborn babies. Charlene showed off her maternal skills cradling newborns during her traditional visit, which was organized with assistance from the Monegasque Red Cross and its volunteers.

The Princess, who is patron of the South African Red Cross, looked effortlessly chic for the outing styling her golden tresses into a braided updo. Charlene visited the hospital wearing a neutral-pink blazer and matching trousers from Brunello Cucinelli. Following the hospital visit, the South African beauty dined at Monaco’s Castelroc restaurant. The eatery recently reopened after shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former Olympic swimmer opted for a more casual look with her family, swapping her trousers for jeans and her pink button-down shirt for a classic white one.

The Prince’s Palace shared photos of Charlene posing with her husband and their adorable five-year-old twins. The Princess, 42, was pictured holding a large bouquet of pink roses, while sandwiched between Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Inside the restaurant, the royals looked like any other family sitting down for a meal together. The foursome was also joined at the table by Jacques and Gabriella’s Sonic the Hedgehog stuffed animals.

The family reunited earlier this year after being separated due to the novel coronavirus. After testing positive for COVID-19, Grace Kelly’s son quarantined at his private palace apartment, while his wife and twins stayed at Roc Agel. “We FaceTimed — usually in the evenings. We told stories and talked about what we did during the day,” Albert told People magazine in March. “I told [the twins] to be safe. They knew I was sick and that I had to stay away.”

Last year, Charlene opened up to the French publication Point de Vue about her family. Although they aren’t always together because of work obligations, the Princess stressed that when the four of them are with each other, no matter where that might be, “that place is our home.”