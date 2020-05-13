Why Kate Middleton’s daughter Princess Charlotte could be one of the first royals to leave isolation

Kate Middleton recently divulged the reason why her son George was jealous of little sister Charlotte, and now, it might be the case that there’s another reason to add to the list. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the reopening of schools from June and the little royal – without her brother – could be one of the lucky ones coming back to Thomas’s Battersea, the prestigious center she has attended since last year.

In the government plans, the steps to reopen schools involve sending youngest students and year six’s (ten-year-olds) first, which means that Charlotte, who is currently in year one, would be encouraged to end home-schooling and resume her studies at Thomas’s Battersea. Her brother, however, will have to wait a little bit longer as the plans for year two pupils are still to be revealed.

©GettyImages



Prince George might have to wait to join sister Charlotte at school

Kate Middleton and Prince William are self-isolating with their children in their summer residence Anmer Hall, where they have been helping them out with their homework... and keeping little secrets. The Duchess revealed to the BBC that she had not informed her royal children about the Easter holidays to power through the homeschooling duties!

“The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how,” she added in the interview. “Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day. So, you pitch a tent take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day – they have had a lovely time – but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day that’s for sure.”