Watch Meghan Markle surprise Jane Fonda and more stars with big news

Few forces can take a celebrity’s breath away, save receiving a call from royalty. On Valentine’s Day, Meghan Markle shared a never-before-seen video of her surprising celebrities by asking them to be in her guest-edited British Vogue issue. In the new clip, the 38-year-old star sits down with British Vogue Editor in Chief Edward Enninful and gives the world a glimpse behind the curtain at what’s just been dubbed the “fastest-selling issue in the history of British Vogue.” The magic happened when Edward took out his phone and dialed up some of the biggest stars around. They were, of course, shocked to hear Meghan’s voice at the other end of the line.

Meghan Markle’s British Vogue cover



“Oh my God!” exclaimed Laverne Cox, the first celebrity to be called in the clip. She pretty much encapsulates the average A-list reaction. They continued to phone stars like ballet dancer Francesca Hayward and actress Yara Shahidi, who Meghan told: “I kid you not, the very first name that I said I wanted on the cover was you.”

Meghan got her fair share of flattering as well. The final note of the video shows her calling up Hollywood matriarch Jane Fonda who had incredibly kind words for the Duchess. “Meghan, I’m so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice,” she told the mom-of-one. “I’m so honored to be part of it with all those other amazing women. Thank you so much for including me.” Meghan beamed as the acclaimed actress spoke.



The original post read: “Earlier today @edward_enninful, the Editor in Chief of @britishvogue shared: ‘#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue ( sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can't wait to see what 2020 has in store…’”

“To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue,” the caption continued. “Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success!”