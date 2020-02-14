This is what Meghan Markle will be doing at Princess Beatrice's wedding

Princess Beatrice of York and her Italian fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are on their way to wedded bliss on May 29 — and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be there! It has only been a month since the royal pair has stepped down as ‘senior royals’ within the British Royal Family and moved to their new home in Canada along with their son baby Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke of Sussex has always held a very close relationship with both Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie, and is expected to be there for Beatrice and Edoardo’s big day, his wife Meghan in tow.

Princess Beatrice is said to be marrying her fiancé Edoardo at Chapel Royal at St James's Palace

The Sussexes are expected to be reunited with the rest of the royal family for what might be their first family event without their ‘senior royal’ status. The wedding is said to take place at the Chapel Royal within St. James’s Palace, followed by an intimate reception at Buckingham Palace. As Beatrice and Edoardo are seeking to have a private celebration, not much has been revealed about the actual wedding day, making us wonder what will Meghan’s role be?

HELLO! Online's Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey gave some insight about the big day and explained, "It's likely that we'll see the Sussexes return for the royal wedding, as Harry is very close with his cousin Princess Beatrice. The couple attended her sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018, so I'm sure they wouldn't miss it for the world.” She continued, “Meghan won't be in the immediate wedding party and like sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, she'll have a low-key role, just like the pair did at Eugenie's nuptials in Windsor.”

At the beginning of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as ‘senior royals’ within the British Royal Family

So, will we also be seeing baby Archie? Danielle shared, “While it would be lovely to see baby Archie have a starring role in the bridal party, he'll have only just turned one by that point, so he's still a little too young for pageboy duties! But he'll have plenty of playmates on the day, in the form of his royal cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis."