Crown Princess Mary reveals how her children are adapting to life in Switzerland

The Danish Princes and Princesses are adjusting well to life away from home. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark revealed that her children—Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine—are thriving at their new school, Lemania-Verbier International School in Switzerland. “Things are going really well. The children thrive. When we made that choice, we thought it must be a great gift for our children, and after a month I can stress and say it is a huge gift and they thrive,” the mom of four said, according to Danish magazine Billed-Bladet.

The royal children’s English has improved at the co-ed institution that offers a bilingual education. “The children are so motivated to learn and become better at English. It is a great gift to them and to us as a family,” Australian-born Mary said. Crown Prince Frederik shared similar sentiments saying, “It is nice to see that the children have fallen into school really well and speak English and a little French.”

Like her sons and daughters, Crown Princess Mary is also enjoying her time in the country, which means less engagements on her royal calendar. She said, “I also enjoy myself in Switzerland. It is a different pace, but it is a good break for all of us to enjoy a little less planned everyday life.” The Crown Prince couple’s kids began their studies at the school last month. Christian, 14, Isabella, 12, Vincent, nine, and Josephine, nine, will study at the school for 12-weeks before resuming their education at Tranegårdskolen in Denmark.

Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary's children are studying in Switzerland

While in Switzerland, the royal siblings and their mother are staying at their chalet in the mountain village of Verbier. The home was a secret, but recently came to light, drawing criticism from Danish parliament members. Subsequently, the royal couple, who used to rent out the property when not in use, released a statement saying that they would no longer collect rent. “Now it is no longer an anonymous property, so the conditions for rent are no longer the same,” the royals’ communications manager Lene Balleby told the Danish press. “In addition, for the Crown Prince Couple, this makes a difference compared to the possibility of having some privacy. In addition to that, there is also a safety aspect.”