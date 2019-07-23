Baby Archie's personality is revealed and we're in love all over again
The last outing of baby Archie was during the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. While dad was playing, Meghan cuddled and looked after the little one.
Primatologist and ethologist, Dr. Jane Goodall, shared some details about Archie's personality after meeting him a month ago.
What a cutie! On the day of his christening, the tiniest of the Sussex clan wore the royal lace and satin gown which is a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal.
During Archie's official introduction to the public, Meghan said, "he has the sweetest temperament."
Prince Harry attended Jane Goodall’s Roots & Shoots Global Leadership gathering, where he posed with Dr Jane Goodall.
