November's Beaver Moon: How will the last supermoon of the year influence your life?

The last supermoon of the year will be visible between November 13 and 17, reaching its peak illumination at 3:29 p.m. CST on Nov. 15. The November supermoon, or Beaver Moon, will influence our emotions to a certain degree, so it is important to be mindful of the situations we experience and the way we react to them.

Just like many of our lunar phenomenons, the Beaver Moon's name goes back to Native American, Colonial American, and European folklore. The November full moon also has other names, including the 'Digging Moon' and the 'Deer Rutting Moon,' influenced by the activities of animals ahead of the winter season.

November's moon will bring your passionate and sensual side to the table, heightening your instincts and giving you an open space to explore a situation you may have been keeping aside, and that can be fully inspected now, in case you were looking for the perfect timing.

Apart from a romantic standpoint, this is also a great time to activate your artistic and creative side, even if it is a small project you have been considering doing in your home. This will be a time to clear your head from stressful scenarios, so it will be important to stay active and take a moment to meditate and think about your goals.

When it comes to relationships, there will be a moment to explore the path to a special relationship (personal or professional), setting the stage for a connection that will bring good things to consider in the following months.

The last supermoon of the year comes after October's Hunter's moon, which marked the beginning of hunting season and the start of colder temperatures, apart from important and life-changing decisions, as well as an emotional release and growth.