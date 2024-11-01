How to build a Día de Muertos altar for your favorite late celebrity

Building a Día de Muertos altar, or ofrenda, is a beautiful way to honor a loved one or celebrity who has had a meaningful impact on your life. Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is celebrated across Mexico, San Antonio, Texas, home to the largest celebration in the United States and beyond on November 1st and 2nd.

The holiday is known for its vibrant altars decorated with offerings meant to welcome the spirits of the deceased back for a brief visit. Here's a step-by-step guide to creating a celebrity-themed ofrenda that respects tradition while paying tribute to a famous figure who has inspired you.

© Lew Robertson Día de Muertos altar

What Is a Día de Muertos Altar?

An ofrenda is a visual and symbolic display that invites the souls of the departed to return for a night and share a moment of remembrance with the living. Altars can range from simple to elaborate and are typically decorated with items significant to the deceased. When honoring a celebrity, an altar can incorporate their iconic achievements, favorite things, and even personal memorabilia.

Step 1: Choose the Right Location

Find a spot in your home where the altar can remain undisturbed for Día de Muertos. Traditionally, altars are placed on tables or shelves and should be visible yet respectfully set up. It could be a small table in your living room, a decorated shelf, or even a dedicated corner.

Many places and cities also offer community altars. San Antonio's two-day Muertos Fest at Hemisfair is a free and open-to-the-public altar exhibition that allows visitors to honor the departed beautifully and meaningfully.

Step 2: Set Up the Altar's Three Levels

Traditionally, Día de Muertos altars are built with three levels representing the underworld, earth, and heaven. The bottom level represents the underworld. Place photos, personal items, and other objects associated with the celebrity's life. The middle level represents the earth. Include foods, drinks, or items the celebrity enjoyed and symbolic objects representing their work and contributions.

© Chelsea Guglielmino A view of an altar is seen during the Hollywood Forever Presents Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

While the top level represents heaven. This level often holds candles, flowers, and religious or spiritual symbols.

Step 3: Place a Photograph of the Celebrity

The altar's central focus is a photograph of the celebrity, which serves as an invitation for their spirit to visit. You can use a memorable photo that captures their spirit or an image of them in a role they're most known for. Place it at the center of the middle level, framed and surrounded by a few symbolic items that highlight their achievements.

© Chelsea Guglielmino An altar is seen during the Hollywood Forever Presents Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Step 4: Add Personal Memorabilia and Iconic Items

Select items that represent the celebrity's life, career, and passions. For example:

For a Musician: Include instruments, favorite albums, or vinyl records.

For an Actor: Add miniatures of famous film props, a director's clapboard, or a miniature replica of an award they've won.

For an Athlete: Display their team's colors, trophies, or even a mini jersey with their number.

These items serve as reminders of their talents and achievements.

Step 5: Add Traditional Altar Elements

Include essential elements that give the ofrenda its traditional meaning:

© Chelsea Guglielmino An attendee in costume poses at an altar during the Hollywood Forever Presents Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Marigolds (Cempasúchil): Known as the "flower of the dead," marigolds have a strong scent believed to guide spirits back to the altar. Arrange them as a border around the photograph or scatter them across the altar.

Candles: Lighted candles are crucial for guiding the spirit and symbolizing hope. Place one or more candles around the photograph. For a late celebrity, you might use candles in colors that match their style or persona.

Incense (Copal): Burning incense purifies the area and is thought to attract spirits.

Sugar Skulls represent death and rebirth, celebrating the spirit with humor and color. You can find sugar skulls customized with a celebrity's name.

Step 6: Include the Celebrity's Favorite Foods and Drinks

Offering the celebrity's favorite foods and drinks is an important way to connect with their spirit. Look up interviews, documentaries, or bios to learn about their preferences. Popular offerings include:

© Star Tribune via Getty Images The Altar de Metros includes crosses symbolizing those who have died trying to cross the border in Minn. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. In partnership with MCLA and Muralismos de Mexico, artists Monica Vega and Flor Soto created and installed the first-ever Altar de Muertos, or community altar for Days of the Dead, at the Minnesota State Capitol. (Photo by Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

Pan de Muertos: A traditional Mexican sweet bread that symbolizes the cycle of life and death.

Beverages: This could be the celebrity's favorite drink—coffee, tequila, soda, or even champagne.

Snacks or Foods They Enjoyed: Personalize it by including any dishes the celebrity mentioned in interviews or was known to love.

Step 7: Add Symbols of Their Hobbies and Passions

If the celebrity had unique hobbies, add these symbols on the altar. For example, if they were passionate about activism, include a small message or item representing their cause. If they loved animals, include animal figurines or photos.

Step 8: Personalize with Messages or Notes

Handwritten messages, quotes, or even song lyrics associated with the celebrity can make the ofrenda feel personal. These notes can express gratitude, admiration, or words of remembrance, connecting you more deeply with the altar.

Step 9: Arrange Papel Picado and Other Traditional Decorations

Decorate with papel picado, colorful, intricately cut tissue paper banners that represent the fragility of life. Choose vibrant colors and arrange them around the altar, or even create a backdrop to tie the visuals together.

Step 10: Enjoy the Altar and Remember

Once your altar is complete, spend time in front of it reflecting on the celebrity's life and legacy. This is a time for sharing stories, listening to their music, watching their films, or simply meditating on the joy and inspiration they brought into your life.

© Chelsea Guglielmino A view of an altar is seen during the Hollywood Forever Presents Dia De Los Muertos Celebration at Hollywood Forever on October 26, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Creating a Día de Muertos altar for a beloved celebrity is a meaningful way to keep their spirit alive, honor their contributions, and celebrate the joy they brought to the world.