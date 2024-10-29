How to bake pink Pan de Muertos for the Day of the Dead with Chef David Cáceres

Pan de Muerto, or “Bread of the Dead,” is a cherished staple for Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), a Mexican holiday honoring the spirits of deceased loved ones. With its unique flavor and symbolic design, Pan de Muerto often features bone-like shapes and a central “tear,” representing the circle of life.

This year, bring a twist to tradition by baking a vibrant pink Pan de Muerto with Chef David Cáceres, co-founder of La Panadería in San Antonio, Texas.

© La Panaderia pink Pan de Muertos for the Day of the Dead

From Mexico City Streets to San Antonio: The Cáceres Brothers’ Journey

La Panadería was founded in 2014 by brothers José and David Cáceres, whose love for baking began on the streets of Mexico City, selling their mother Doña Josefina’s bread. Over time, the Cáceres brothers expanded their mother’s homegrown business into a large-scale bakery supplying pan dulce to companies across Mexico.

Seeking a deeper connection with their heritage, they brought their passion to Texas, where they opened their Latino bakery and introduced their craft to the San Antonio community.

Embracing Tradition Through Pan de Muerto

For David, baking Pan de Muerto isn’t just a culinary practice; it’s a way to preserve Mexican culture. “Eating Pan Dulce is a way to save and preserve the culture,” he shares. And it’s in these small, hands-on details that the beauty of Pan de Muerto comes alive. “The idea is to always use your fingers to create the bones of the bread,” David explains. “They don’t need to be perfect.”

© Larisa Blinova Traditional Mexican bread of the dead (Pan de muerto) for Mexican holiday of the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos).

Recipe: Pink Pan de Muerto

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup sugar

1 tbsp dry active yeast

1/2 cup warm milk

4 eggs

1/2 cup softened butter

1 tbsp orange zest

Pink food coloring (optional, for color)

Sugar for sprinkling

Melted butter for brushing

Instructions:

Activate the Yeast: Combine warm milk with dry active yeast and 1 tbsp of sugar in a bowl. Let it sit until frothy.

Prepare the Dough: In a large bowl, mix the flour, sugar, eggs, softened butter, orange zest, and yeast mixture. Knead the dough until smooth and elastic.

Let It Rise: Cover the dough with a damp cloth and let it rise for about 1-2 hours or until it has doubled.

Shape the Bread: Divide the dough, leaving a portion aside for the “bones.” Shape the main dough into a round loaf, and use the reserved portion to form bone shapes by rolling them with your fingers. Arrange the bones on top, crossing them to symbolize the journey of life.

Second Rise: Cover and let the shaped loaf rise again for 30-45 minutes.

Bake: Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C) and bake the bread for 25-30 minutes or until golden.

Add the Finishing Touches: Brush the loaf with melted butter while still warm. Let it rest, and then cover the bread with pink sugar.

How to bake pink Pan de Muertos for the Day of the Dead with Chef David Cáceres

Celebrate Día de los Muertos with Flavor and Heart

© La Panaderia Pan de Muertos for the Day of the Dead

Serve your pink Pan de Muerto with a hot cup of Mexican chocolate or coffee, sharing stories of loved ones who have passed. This twist on tradition brings a burst of color while honoring the time-honored legacy of bread culture passed down through generations.