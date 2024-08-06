Greta Garbo’s hideaway: St. Augustine’s historic and modern charm

Five hours by road from Miami, along the east coast of Florida, lies St. Augustine, a town where the sun illuminates the brick-lined streets year-round and in which history whispers through the air. This historic town offers a unique blend of old-world allure and modern amenities.

Among its many treasures is the Collector Inn, an adults-only boutique hotel rich in Hollywood lore and historical significance. The hotel is a “collection” of eight houses surrounded by lush, tranquil gardens and a main house serving breakfast. The property includes a house that once belonged to Prince Murat, one of Napoleon’s most celebrated marshals and his nephew.

© Collector Inn The hotel is a “collection” of eight houses surrounded by lush, tranquil gardens.

Fast-forward one century, when Kenneth Dow and his wife Mary acquired the property, transforming it into a sanctuary for those seeking an escape from the hustle of modern life. The Dows' passion for history and hospitality shaped this enchanting retreat into a haven for those seeking refuge from the hustle of modern life. Kenneth's keen intellect and Mary's discerning eye set the stage for a fateful encounter that would forever etch their names in the chronicles of Hollywood history.

Greta Garbo's visits St. Augustine



In the 1950s, an era of glamour and intrigue, the enigmatic Swedish actress Greta Garbo sought refuge in the quiet town of St. Augustine. Kenneth, an astute businessman, saw the opportunity to turn this occasion into a spectacle worthy of Hollywood.

© Archive Photos Greta Garbo publicity portrait, Circa 1935. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

With a stroke of genius, he orchestrated a lavish soirée at the hotel bar, inviting locals and visitors to see the stunning actress after personally inviting her for a drink. As word spread, people lined up outside the doors, eager for a chance to rub shoulders with the star.

A new era: The boutique hotel transformation



More than 60 years after that story, around 2012, an investor and history fanatic decided to take over, bought the hotel and turned it into the boutique hotel that it is now. A refurbishment that took 10 million dollars and 9 years to complete.

The Collector Inn in St. Augustine's historic district

The historic city Garbo fell in love with

St. Augustine, with its Spanish origins, has deep historical roots dating back to 1589. It played a significant role in the development of Florida, with figures like Henry Flagler, known as the founding father of Miami and Palm Beach and the patron saint of railroads, along with others like John D. Rockefeller, contributing to the city's lasting legacy. Due to its historical importance, the town is a popular destination for school field trips, but it also attracts visitors with its beautiful beaches, excellent food, and relaxed atmosphere.

© benedek Beautiful park in downtown St Augustine, Florida with the Flagler College main building in the background.

St. Augustine: Distilleries, dining, and beyond

Visit Augustine Distillery Visitors can explore the town’s history and culture through a variety of activities. A tour of the St. Augustine Distillery offers insights into the bourbon-making process, with COO Will Hensler explaining their sustainable business model and local sourcing practices. The distillery visit includes a tasting experience and lunch at the ICE PLANT restaurant, housed in a former ice factory.



© Diane Macdonald See historic sites and enjoy oceanfront dining A trolley tour provides a convenient way to explore St. Augustine’s main sites, including the Fort and Castillo de San Marcos, the Lightner Museum housed in the former Alcazar Hotel, and Flagler College. Dining options are plentiful, with Asado Life offering an oceanfront view and a menu featuring fresh salads, fish, and exceptional bread.





© Stan Badz Go beyond St. Augustine and head to Pontevedra and TPC Sawgrass For those looking to explore beyond the town, a short 30-minute drive to Pontevedra will reveal neighborhoods with beautiful mansions and TPC Sawgrass, home of The Players Championship. Visitors can enjoy a golf cart tour of the area, taking in the natural beauty and perhaps stopping for refreshments at the Sawgrass Marriott’s beach club.



Indulge in wellness and relaxation A visit to the Salt Spa, owned by Beata Kosakowska, offers a unique wellness experience. The spa’s float chambers and salt cave provide therapeutic benefits, drawing inspiration from Poland’s Underground Salt Cathedral. Guests can enjoy facials, treatments, and the relaxing environment of the salt cave, which combines sound, light, and mineral therapy. Kosakowska has built a salt cave inside one of the treatment rooms, where sound, light and salt offer extreme relaxation. Why a salt cave? In Poland, the Underground Salt Cathedral, built in the late 13th and early 14th centuries, is an integral part of their history. Beata decided to bring this to St. Augustine, where she currently resides with her husband.

This trip is perfect as a side trip or day trip for travelers heading to Miami or Orlando. It's ideal for those searching for a unique experience filled with history, friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of smiles. St. Augustine offers a distinct charm and a refreshing change of pace, making it an excellent addition to any Florida itinerary.

How to get there

4-5 hours drive from Miami, 2 hours from Orlando, or 1 hour from Jacksonville International Airport

Where to stay - From small boutique hotels to resorts perfect for families

The Collector Inn

Casa Monica from the Autograph Collection

Sawgrass Marriott Resort & Spa - for golf and nature lovers

Embassy Suites By Hilton St Augustine Beach-Oceanfront Resort

Or rent a beachfront house in Pontevedra

Where to eat

La Nouvelle

Nineteen at TPC Sawgrass

ICE Plant

Asado Life

Michael's

What to do

Rent a boat

Pontevedra water sports

Trolley around town

Bar hopping in downtown

Bikes around town

Villano Beach

St. George Street

Flagler College

St. Augustine Fort and Castillo San Marcos



Natalia Ordonez Durand is a contributor writer for HOLA! and writes about travel. She is the Female Founder of BP Journey. For those seeking a career in travel and adventure, visit bpjourney.com.

