©GrosbyGroup
ASTROLOGY

Astronomical events in January: Including the first meteor shower of 2024

Prepare for the first full Moon of 2024 on January 25th, with a rise and peak at 12:54 p.m. EST.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

2024 is starting strong with a series of astronomical events already taking place during January. This year is set to be incredibly eventful with more than 10 full moons, 4 supermoons, and even some meteor showers.

READ MORE

YEAR OF THE ‘8’: THE UNIQUE VIBRATION AND MEANING OF 2024 IN NUMEROLOGY

FULL MOON AND SUPERMOON: DATES AND NAMES OF FULL MOONS IN 2024

First meteor shower of 2024:

January 3rd and 4th will be a peak during the annual meteor shower, which started in late December. The event only lasts a few hours every night, with dozens of meteors being visible if the skies are clear, and depending on pollution.

“The Quadrantids, which peak during early-January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers,” NASA explained. The best time to observe the shower in North America will be at 4:53 a.m. EST to dawn.

©GrosbyGroup

Mercury will be visible before sunrise:

Mid-January will also be an important event in astrology, with Mercury being visible before sunrise on January 12th, when the planet is at the highest point in the sky, reaching the farthest distance from the sun in our morning sky, at 24 degrees from the sun on that day.

©GrosbyGroup

Full Wolf Moon:

Prepare for the first full Moon of 2024 on January 25th, with a rise and peak at 12:54 p.m. EST. If you are wondering about the origin of the name, it’s because wolves howled in hunger at the Moon during this time, with Native Americans deciding to give it the nickname at the time.

Other names given to this event include the Center Moon, the Cold Moon, Frost Exploding Moon, Freeze Up Moon, and Severe Moon, marking the middle of the cold season.

©GrosbyGroup

Related Video:

How to Tell if Someone Is Lying to You by Their Body Language

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more