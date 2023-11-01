Mexican artist Luis Pinto teamed up with major retailer for ‘Día de Muertos’ collection

Mexican graphic designer and illustrator Luis Pinto, currently based in Guatemala, teamed up with Target to bring shoppers a new Día de Muertos collection perfect for those who create an ofrenda for their loved ones who have passed.

The collection features 15 bright and colorful pieces ideal for adorning ofrendas. Among the artistic sculptures are El Charro, Señorita, El Mariachi, and a pair of stacked calaveras (skulls). Pinto has also designed picture frames, decorative trays, nesting bowls, candleholders, tablecloths, kitchen towels, vases, and more for this partnership. The collab was such a success that some shoppers couldn’t find some of the pieces because they quickly sold out.

©Target



Mexican artist Luis Pinto teamed up with Target for ‘Día de Muertos’ collection

In the statement from the retailer, Pinto said, “Día de Muertos is a very special celebration in which we cherish the living and remember with love the ones who are not with us. I love how Target is helping Latino families celebrate Día De Muertos through products that can connect and relate to their traditions, helping them feel seen and represented in the process. I hope this collection brings life and celebration to the ofrendas that mean so much to so many Latino families.”

And for those who were unable to acquire certain pieces from the collection, the illustrator shared a message on Instagram: “If you don’t get one please do not feel sad or discouraged when making your ofrenda. The most important aspect of it is giving your own touch and meaning to it, always honoring your loved ones who have passed with flowers, family photos, food, Papel Picado, drinks or anything that brings back memories we cherish in our hearts and souls.”

©Target



El Charro from the ‘Día de Muertos’ collection by Mexican artist Luis Pinto

In the Instagram account WORKBOOK Illustration, which features artists, the creative young man shared his thoughts about how his culture influences his work. He said, “My Mexican roots and Latin/Hispanic heritage are some of the themes I always love to explore in my work through form and (especially) color.”

He also added “There is so much love, heart and symbolism in the food you taste, the people you meet, wonderful colors that you can find everywhere as well as the traditions you share with your loved ones. They are part of who I am and I feel very proud and happy to share them with the world. My cultural background in one word: ‘celebration’.”

Related Video: 10 Most Famous Paintings In The World Loading the player...