On Tuesday, November 1, and Wednesday, November 2, Mexicans in the homeland will honor their ancestors during Día de Los Muertos. But what happens with those living in the United States? Latinos respect their traditions in any part of the world, and Target wants to make things easier.

The beloved retailer is helping families in the U.S. celebrate by providing them a piece of home with exclusive offerings, including the new Día de Muertos designed with Flavia Z Drago collection, to keep the sacred tradition alive!

Mexican Illustrator, Flavia Z Drago releases Día de Los Muertos collection with Target

In line with their commitment to support Latino creators, Target partnered with the artists, whose versatile work spans from Mexican folk art to children’s books, to co-design the collection, featuring vibrant, colorful, and traditional products that pay homage to her heritage and culture.

This year, key highlights of the collection include a selection of products that will allow guests to build their version of their ofrenda:

Personalized Ofrendas: Prepare your ofrenda using the Día de Muertos Small Wood Picture Frame and Día de Muertos Mermaid Candle Holder.

Enhance your ofrenda with a Día de Muertos La Catrina Decorative Sculpture, Día de Muertos El Catrin Decorative Sculpture or add Día de Muertos Dog Decorative Figurine.

Additionally, Target will feature Día de Los Muertos-themed food and beverage offerings, perfect for bringing the family together, including:

Cookie Decorating: Set up the Dia de Muertos Calavera Skull Sugar Cookie Decorating Kit for the little ones, so they can design their delicious calaveras to share with the family and enjoy them with a cup of Ibarra Chocolate Genuine Mexican Hot Cocoa.

The exclusive Día de Los Muertos offerings are now available in Target stores and online, while supplies last, with prices ranging from $5 to $20.

“I wanted to create a collection for Target based on the four elements – earth, water, air, and fire– that should be present within the ofrendas while adding a personal touch that truly represents my cultural traditions,” said Flavia Z Drago. “Within this collection, you’ll be able to experience just that through a mix of festive and colorful characters, patterns, and figurines.”