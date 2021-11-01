Celebrate Día de los Muertos by recreating these mouthwatering recipes with your family

Each November 1 and 2, Mexicans and Mexican Americans remember their deceased loved ones in what we know as Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The tradition is far from a funeral and serves to accept death as something natural.
The holiday also invites people of all ages to paint their faces as calaveras (skulls), wear colorful costumes, join their local in parades, and build colorful altars with the deceased favorite foods and drinks.
The cornerstone of Día de los Muertos is the ofrenda (offering), an altar decorated at gravesites and in homes to invite and guide the spirits of the dead back home. ofrendas include elements representing air, water, fire, and earth.
The 3,000-year-old celebration is one of Mexico’s most significant traditions; therefore, Hilton Playa del Carmen, an All-Inclusive Adult Only Resort, offers travelers elevated food and beverage, world-class hospitality, and unique local culture.
“At home, we create ofrendas to honor our deceased loved ones,” explains Alejandra Vela, Guest Experience Manager at Hilton Cancun, All-Inclusive Resort. “In graveyards, we gather with our family and clean the graves; then we decorate them with flowers, photos, candles, food, and drinks. We stay up all night in the graveyards, sharing stories and anecdotes of our dead ancestors. During this time, it is believed that the deceased return to their earthly homes to visit and celebrate with them.”
The hotel shared with HOLA! USA tips and recipes so you and yours can authentically celebrate Día de los Muertos.
How to build an ofrenda to invite the dearly departed
Find a place in your home to welcome in your departed loved ones–a desk, table, or any flat surface will do! The most traditional ofrendas have seven levels and numerous items, including:
- A cherished picture of the departed to give their spirit a place to visit
- Candles and incense to light the spirits’ way home
- Orange or yellow marigolds to symbolize life
- The departed’s favorite food, drinks, books, or souvenirs
- Pan de Muertos, a sweet bread designed to resemble the shape of skull and crossbones for hungry souls to enjoy (recipe below)
- Drinks, including Mexican Hot Chocolate (recipe below) and salt to protect otherworldly guests
- Sugar skulls to represent the sweetness of the departed’s life
- Papel picado, a colorful, decorative tissue paper believed to represent the delicate nature of life, with holes allowing a way for souls to travel through and visit. Once you have created your ofrenda, gather your loved ones to remember your ancestors.
Celebrate Día de los Muertos by recreating these mouthwatering recipes with your family
Pan de Muertos by Chef Luis Parra
INGREDIENTS – yields 4 pieces
Bread
- ¼ cup water
- 1 ½ tablespoon Active Dry yeast
- 1 pinch of sugar to ferment yeast
- 5 cups all-purpose flour
- 4 eggs
- 2/3 cup condensed milk
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp orange zest
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 cup butter
Garnish
- 4 tbsp melted butter
- ¼ cup sugar
PREPARATION
- Dissolve the yeast and the pinch of sugar in the warm water and let it rest for 5 minutes or until it ferments.
- In a large mixing bowl, place the flour, the eggs, the condensed milk, the salt, the vanilla, orange zest, and the yeast. Use a mixer and begin to beat at low speed until the mixture gains body. If you do it by hand, simply use a large bowl, pour the flour and add the rest of the ingredients one by one and in small amounts, and start mixing.
- Continuing to mix - slowly, add the butter in small soft dice, alternating with the sugar. Beat the mixture for 10-15 minutes until the butter is fully incorporated. The dough should be sticky, but it should hold its shape in a ball without spilling to the sides.
- Grease a large bowl with butter and let the dough rest there, covered with plastic or cloth, for 3 to 4 hours or until doubled in size.
- Once the dough has doubled in size, knead lightly and divide the dough into 5 equal parts. You can use a scale to be more accurate. Separate a fifth and stiffen it a little by adding more flour and reserve.
- With the other four parts, form the compact bread balls and place them on previously greased trays; let them rest for 30 more minutes. You will notice that they expand a bit and lose their smoothness.
- While you let the four balls rest, use the fifth part of the dough you reserved to form the “bones” and balls that will go in each loaf. Roll out eight long thin pieces as the bones, and small balls go on each end. Let them sit for about 10-15 minutes.
- Once the balls of dough and the bones have rested enough, glaze the loaves with a bit of water to serve as glue and put on the loaves as seen in the picture. Let sit for two more hours, or until they double again.
- Bake at (350 °F) for 18-20 minutes until the surface is golden brown.
- When the bread comes out, let them cool for about 10 minutes and then, using a small brush, brush them with the melted butter and sprinkle with sugar to taste. Enjoy!
Mexican Hot Chocolate by Chef Luis Parra
INGREDIENTS
- 1 ½ cups Mexican melting chocolate
- 3 tablespoons of honey
- 4 cups milk (soy, almond, oat, etc.)
- 1 cinnamon stick or a pinch of cinnamon
- 1.5 oz Tequila (optional)
Salma Hayek had a Day of the Dead altar just for her pets!
Eugenio Derbez talks Día de Muertos and his partnership with PATRÓN in this exclusve interview
PREPARATION
- Roughly chop or grate Mexican chocolate and set it aside.
- Over low heat, bring four cups of milk in a small saucepan to a gentle boil.
- Mix in the chocolate, and honey frequently stirring with a molinillo, globe beater, or whisk until dissolved and foam is generated.
- Remove from heat. While chocolate is hot and frothy, sprinkle with cinnamon and serve with pan de muerto.
- Optional: Add 1.5 ounces of your favorite tequila for a delicious, spiked version.