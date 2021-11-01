Celebrate Día de los Muertos by recreating these mouthwatering recipes with your family

Each November 1 and 2, Mexicans and Mexican Americans remember their deceased loved ones in what we know as Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). The tradition is far from a funeral and serves to accept death as something natural.

The holiday also invites people of all ages to paint their faces as calaveras (skulls), wear colorful costumes, join their local in parades, and build colorful altars with the deceased favorite foods and drinks.

The cornerstone of Día de los Muertos is the ofrenda (offering), an altar decorated at gravesites and in homes to invite and guide the spirits of the dead back home. ofrendas include elements representing air, water, fire, and earth.

The 3,000-year-old celebration is one of Mexico's most significant traditions

“At home, we create ofrendas to honor our deceased loved ones,” explains Alejandra Vela, Guest Experience Manager at Hilton Cancun, All-Inclusive Resort. “In graveyards, we gather with our family and clean the graves; then we decorate them with flowers, photos, candles, food, and drinks. We stay up all night in the graveyards, sharing stories and anecdotes of our dead ancestors. During this time, it is believed that the deceased return to their earthly homes to visit and celebrate with them.”

The hotel shared with HOLA! USA tips and recipes so you and yours can authentically celebrate Día de los Muertos.

How to build an ofrenda to invite the dearly departed