Pet of the week: Meet Win, Arsenal’s new adorable team member

Arsenal’s new team member has captivated the hearts of all players after first being introduced in May 2023. The latest addition to the family represents the winning spirit, as her name is also Win, apart from giving players one more reason to get on the field and train every day.

“I feel like we are a family,” Mikel Arteta, manager of Premier League club Arsenal stated, explaining that they “need a dog to represent that family. I think there are still things at the club that can be done to connect with people. To be more caring with people, to show love.”

The adorable chocolate Labrador resides at their training facility and has a full-time primary carer. The pup has given some very wholesome reactions after interacting with the players and staff.

“I carefully chose the dog and in my opinion, it’s the perfect representative of who we are right now. Her name is Win, we all love winning and Win needs a lot of love. So the love for Win, that was basically the feeling,” Arteta added.

This is not the first pet that joins Arsenal, as they already had a cat named Bob. “The reaction from the players and the staff has been incredible, she is one of us,” he went on to say about Win. “She gives you all the love and suddenly you feel the energy of the place. It’s just beautiful and to me those things are very important.”

