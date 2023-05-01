This may be expressed verbally (reproaches, criticism, complaints, etc.) or non-verbally (looks of contempt, derogatory gestures, raised voice, etc.)

Arguing isn’t necessarily bad as long as respect is maintained. However, if you’re always at odds over even the most trivial matters, it may be because you’ve reached a point where you simply can’t bear to acknowledge the other person’s point of view.

“If the conflictive relationship becomes chronic it will be increasingly difficult to put right,” warns Raquel Fernández.

What to do: Listen, making time to really pay attention to your partner. That way, you can look for a compromise.