Helicobacter Pylori: prevention and treatment

Around 30 to 40 percent of people in the US become infected with the H pylori bacterium, usually as children, and in many cases they’re not even aware of it and it causes no problems. But in some it will break down the inner protective coating of the stomach and cause inflammation. This can lead to gastritis or a peptic ulcer.

So what are the symptoms?

Nausea or vomiting, lack of appetite, excessive belching, feeling of fullness, abdominal pain and unexplained weight loss. If you are suffering any of these, see a doctor for assessment. H pylori infection is usually diagnosed with a breath test or stool analysis.

Treatment

Medical treatment combines antibiotics to eradicate the bacteria with antacids to reduce stomach acid and irritation.

Meanwhile, we can give our digestive system the easiest possible time while it recovers. Nutritionist Marta Lorenzo gives the following advice:

Eat slowly.

Have more frequent, but smaller meals.

Avoid spicy foods.

Avoid foods high in fat and sugar.

Avoid very cold or very hot foods and drinks.

Avoid gas-producing foods such as cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts and artichokes.

Avoid citrus fruits and tomatoes.

Don’t drink sodas, alcohol or coffee.

Prevention

Ms Lorenzo points out that H pylori is transmitted mainly by contaminated food and water, so good hygiene is key to preventing infection. Preventive measures include handling food properly, washing our hands frequently (especially after going to the bathroom and before eating) and drinking water from clean and safe sources.

As with all infections, keeping our immune systems strong by maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key.

Disclaimer: This information is for general knowledge only and should not be used in place of professional medical advice. Always consult with your doctor or a qualified healthcare provider for advice on any medical concerns.