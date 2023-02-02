Sleep is your body’s natural way of healing itself. Good quality sleep prepares you for a productive day ahead. You need 7 to 9 hours to feel relaxed and rejuvenated, but sometimes getting quality sleep can be difficult.

Luckily there are natural ways to aid in your bedtime routine. Sleep experts at Eachnight.com have shared with HOLA! USA, a research medically reviewed by Dr. Nayantara Santhi on how herbs can help those who may struggle to drift off at night.

Natural herbs contain powerful sleep-enhancing properties for a night of restful sleep.

How can herbs promote sleep?

Natural herbs contain powerful sleep-enhancing properties for a night of restful sleep. They can calm your nerves and soothe your senses, providing adequate sleep.

Sleep deprivation is often due to a hectic lifestyle, anxiety, and stress. Stress affects the production of the neurotransmitter serotonin, but taking some herbal supplements can compensate for this loss.

Some natural herbs are high in tryptophan, an amino acid improving serotonin synthesis. Increasing serotonin levels offsets the chemical imbalance causing the most common sleep disorder, insomnia.

Good quality sleep prepares you for a productive day ahead.

“Sleep disturbances occur when the normal processes of waking and/or initiating sleep do not happen. This can occur because of genetic, environmental, sleep habits, and other psychobiological factors,” a spokesperson from Eachnight.com said.

“If the pattern of sleep disturbances continues over time, these factors can create a vicious cycle of ongoing sleep problems with consequences in our waking lives. As they say, sleep health is as important as diet and exercise,” the expert added. “Most of the natural herbs have a long history of use for the treatment of insomnia. Physicians have prescribed these herbal medicines since ancient times as natural sleep aids. Modern-day studies and research have supported the efficacy of taking these herbs for a great night’s sleep, so any of these options can be a good fit. Although many herbs are harmless and have no side effects, it is worth talking to your doctor before making any drastic changes.”

5 Best Herbs to try