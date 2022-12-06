50 Vintage baby names making a comeback, according to What to Expect©GettyImages
50 Vintage baby names making a comeback, according to What to Expect

By Shirley Gómez -New York

For some parents, choosing their babies‘ names is easy; others decide to blend their names to have unique monikers, while others prefer contemporary and cool options that represent trendier times.

Still, a group of moms and dads-to-be prefer something that stands the test of time and is more conventional. What to Expect, a platform dedicated to guiding people in their parenthood journey, released a list of 50 vintage names that are experiencing a revival.

The listicle is part of the U.S. government’s top 1,000 names for boys and girls that have become much more common in the past few years. Find below classic, old-fashioned baby names that are equally beautiful.

Vintage boy names

  1. Ezra
  2. Ezekiel
  3. Jasper
  4. Grant
  5. Theo
  6. Emerson
  7. Ellis
  8. Atticus
  9. Edgar
  10. Otto
  11. Hank
  12. Isaac
  13. Leonard
  14. Nathaniel
  15. Otis
  16. Raymond
  17. Earl
  18. Ralph
  19. Harold
  20. Howard
  21. Paul
  22. Leroy
  23. Alfred
  24. Eugene
  25. Hugh
Vintage girl names

  1. Charlotte
  2. Scarlett
  3. Cora
  4. Clara
  5. Rose
  6. Margaret
  7. Esther
  8. Adaline
  9. June
  10. Ada
  11. Ruth
  12. Lucille
  13. Miriam
  14. Millie
  15. Maeve
  16. Felicity
  17. Mabel
  18. Rosemary
  19. Edith
  20. Beatrice
  21. Dorothy
  22. Coraline
  23. Mildred
  24. Doris
  25. Edna
