50 Vintage baby names making a comeback, according to What to Expect

For some parents, choosing their babies‘ names is easy; others decide to blend their names to have unique monikers, while others prefer contemporary and cool options that represent trendier times.
Still, a group of moms and dads-to-be prefer something that stands the test of time and is more conventional. What to Expect, a platform dedicated to guiding people in their parenthood journey, released a list of 50 vintage names that are experiencing a revival.
The listicle is part of the U.S. government’s top 1,000 names for boys and girls that have become much more common in the past few years. Find below classic, old-fashioned baby names that are equally beautiful.
Vintage boy names
- Ezra
- Ezekiel
- Jasper
- Grant
- Theo
- Emerson
- Ellis
- Atticus
- Edgar
- Otto
- Hank
- Isaac
- Leonard
- Nathaniel
- Otis
- Raymond
- Earl
- Ralph
- Harold
- Howard
- Paul
- Leroy
- Alfred
- Eugene
- Hugh
Vintage girl names
- Charlotte
- Scarlett
- Cora
- Clara
- Rose
- Margaret
- Esther
- Adaline
- June
- Ada
- Ruth
- Lucille
- Miriam
- Millie
- Maeve
- Felicity
- Mabel
- Rosemary
- Edith
- Beatrice
- Dorothy
- Coraline
- Mildred
- Doris
- Edna