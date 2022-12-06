50 Vintage baby names making a comeback, according to What to Expect

For some parents, choosing their babies‘ names is easy; others decide to blend their names to have unique monikers, while others prefer contemporary and cool options that represent trendier times.

Still, a group of moms and dads-to-be prefer something that stands the test of time and is more conventional. What to Expect, a platform dedicated to guiding people in their parenthood journey, released a list of 50 vintage names that are experiencing a revival.

©Istock



50 Vintage baby names making a comeback

The listicle is part of the U.S. government’s top 1,000 names for boys and girls that have become much more common in the past few years. Find below classic, old-fashioned baby names that are equally beautiful.

Vintage boy names

Ezra Ezekiel Jasper Grant Theo Emerson Ellis Atticus Edgar Otto Hank Isaac Leonard Nathaniel Otis Raymond Earl Ralph Harold Howard Paul Leroy Alfred Eugene Hugh

Vintage girl names