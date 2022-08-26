Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful experiences of life, but that doesn’t mean the journey is an easy one. We’ve heard all the common issues that women deal with — cramps, heartburn, difficulty sleeping, swollen feet… the list goes on and on. And these symptoms can affect any woman, including your favorite celebrities. While pregnant celebs might have more resources to make their experience easier (like taking luxurious babymoons), they often utilize the same hacks and tips to make pregnancy go more smoothly. We’ve rounded up some unique pregnancy hacks to help alleviate the most common symptoms and situations.

Pregnancy tips and hacks

Sometimes you just need a good old-fashioned life hack to handle some of the difficulties of pregnancy. These tried-and-true hacks from everyday moms and celebrity mothers are sure to help you get through some of the challenges.