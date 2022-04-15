The best summer destinations for remote work: For beach lovers, nature explorers or restaurant-goers

Office life can get a little overwhelming, and if you are lucky enough to find a job that allows you to work from home now that companies and employees are trying to adjust to a new lifestyle, following the impact of the ongoing pandemic, we bring you some ideas and interesting destinations that will make you want to change your workstation.

If you are a beach lover, Honolulu, Hawaii, is calling your name! And while the time difference can be a deal breaker, if your office is based on the east coast, you can start your day a little early and have all afternoon to enjoy paradise, especially if you live in one of the many condos sitting right in front of Waikiki Beach.

If you are a mountain person, Petaluma, California, might be the best place for you. With many co-working spaces, coffee shops, craft breweries, a beautiful coast and some incredible vineyards.

If you are looking for a cultural city with less crowds, Topeka, Kansas, offers great restaurants, coffee shops, food trucks, and beer gardens. Additionally, you can explore historical buildings, murals and art galleries in the North Topeka Arts District and visit Topeka Music Week this summer.

If you are all about great food, Tucson, Arizona, will not disappoint. With heritage dishes inspired by Mexican and Indigenous cultures, make sure to visit the Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food, a series of restaurants and food trucks that promise to give you the best culinary experience.

If you are looking to change the big city buildings for nature and national parks, Ithaca, N.Y. has a little bit of everything, including the Finger Lakes, the Finger Lakes National Forest, Watkins Glen State Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park, wine trails, and a variety of museums just an hour from the city, like the Rockwell Museum and Harriet Tubman’s house.