Spring Road Trip Guide

Warmer weather makes us crave long, scenic drives to relaxing destinations and fun times with family and friends. All of this means one thing…ROAD TRIP! We asked our editors to share their road trip recommendations that take into consideration some different types of groups that travel together: senior editor Alonso Collantes travels with his wife and children, entertainment writer Jovita Trujillo seeks out new adventures with her friends, and lifestyle writer Shirley Gomez loves a romantic getaway with her partner.

California Dreaming

Gorgeous coastal views, desert landscapes, culinary delights…the journey is as relaxing and fun as the destination when you are road tripping through California.

Romantic Getaway – Sonoma County in Northern California is a great option for experiencing Euro-vibes without springing for a trans-Atlantic plane ticket. Though not quite the South of France, you can find everything from lavender farms and wineries to top-notch restaurants that will make your Instagram account and your palette sing.

©iStockimages



Sunset in the vineyards of Sonoma County, CA

©iStockimages



A romantic stroll through lavender fields in Northern California

Girl’s Trip – Palm Springs is a perennial favorite for anyone looking to escape big city bustle. Fit and active types will enjoy hiking the Indian Canyons or the walking trails near the Palm Dessert. There is great shopping a short drive away at the Cabazon Outlets and a day trip to Joshua Tree in Death Valley is a must for every bucket list.

©iStockimages



Indian Canyons in Palm Springs, California

©iStockimages



Joshua Tree National Park in California

Family Fun – San Francisco’s Mission District has some must-see gems for even the most skeptical teenager. The murals on Clarion Alley and Balmy Alley are more than just backdrops for their next Instagram post, many are depictions of socio-political histories, environmental concerns, and the impact of gentrification. Be sure to also drive up to Fisherman’s Wharf for a walk along the pier and a mandatory stop at The Original Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Chocolate Shop.

©GettyImages



Murals on Balmy Alley, San Francisco, California

©GettyImages



Pier 39 at San Francisco Fisherman Wharf

Travel Tip: Prioritize Your Safety – Get tested for COVID-19 before and after you travel, practice social-distancing and wear masks in public places and crowded areas. Keep extra masks and hand sanitizer in your vehicle, it is always handy to have extra PPE.

Who knows where your next road trip will take you? Live the adventure with available All-Wheel Drive on the Toyota Sienna.

©Toyota



2021 Toyota Sienna

Versatile enough for a beach town escape or a camping adventure at a national park, the Toyota Sienna has ample space for your crew with available super-long-slide seats and captain’s chairs with built-in ottomans.* Adventure followed by relaxation, it doesn’t get any better than that.

©Toyota



*Prototype shown with options using visual effects. Do not recline the reclining seat with ottoman when vehicle is in motion. Reclining the seat might negatively affect the fit of the seatbelt which could increase the risk of death or serious injury. See Owner’s Manual for additional limitations and details.

Lone Star State Escapes

Second only to Alaska in geographic size and to California in total population, Texas offers a multitude of diverse options for eager road trippers.

Romantic Getaway – Port Aransas is an accessible, low-key weekend getaway for beach-seekers that might want to avoid more popular Spring-Breaker destinations like South Padre Island. A four-hour drive from Houston and three-hour drive from San Antonio, Port Aransas offers fresh seafood meals with calming harbor views and beach activities like parasailing and sandcastle-building lessons. Or you can just lounge on the beach while enjoying a Low-Country Shrimp Boil by a bonfire.

©iStockimages



Sunset over Port Aransas pier on Texas Gulf Coast

©iStockimages



The beach at Port Aransas, Texas

Girl’s Trip – If you are craving water sports, you need to visit New Braunfels, Texas for a day of rafting on the Comal River or Guadalupe River. Confirm ahead of your trip with local vendors for raft rentals and which river experience you prefer; the Comal River offers a more easy-going pace while the Guadalupe River can have areas of rapids for more adventurous spirits! Be sure to drive to the nearby Greune German-Texan Historic District for great restaurants, shopping, and a visit to Greune Hall, the oldest dance hall in Texas.

©iStockimages



The Comal River in New Braunfels, Texas

©GettyImages



Gruene Hall is the oldest dance hall in Texas

Family Fun – A two-hour drive from Dallas could send you back over 100 million years with a visit to Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas. At the edge of the Paluxy River you can find dinosaur tracks and footprints preserved in the mud of what used to be an ocean. The park has miles of trails to explore, swimming, kayaking, river fishing, and mountain biking paths.

©iStockimages



Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, Texas

©iStockimages



Dinosaur tracks found near the Paluxy River, Glen Rose, Texas

Travel Tip: Plan Ahead - Call hotels, visitor centers, park offices and restaurants before your travel to make sure they are open and to confirm their COVID-19 guest regulations. Some attractions may require reservations. Be sure you are aware of and follow the safety guidelines of the communities you visit.

Hands full packing weekend bags for five friends or camping gear for your kids? With available kick open & close sliding side doors and rear liftgate,** the new 2021 Toyota Sienna makes loading and unloading a snap.

©Toyota



**Kick sensor is not compatible with tow hitch and other accessories that mount to or near the rear bumper.

Northeast Adventures

The Northeast provides a mecca of activity and experiences, from big city bustle to small beach towns, there is always something new and different for everyone to explore.

Romantic Getaway - Portland, Maine is rich with natural beauty and coastal town charm. In this foodie hotspot you will find some of New England’s best food and drink, from elegant seafood to great breweries. The Eastern Promenade Trail is a relaxing spot to melt away your stress, and a ferry ride to Peaks Island or a tour boat around beautiful Casco Bay makes for a memorable couple’s retreat.

©iStockimages



Casco Bay, Maine

©iStockimages



A fresh lobster roll is a must when visiting Portland, Maine

Girl’s Trip - Ocean City, New Jersey. For beautiful beaches and a laid-back vibe, Ocean City is a great weekend getaway. The boardwalk has fun activities like carnival rides, shops, and beach town treats. Outdoors lovers can also explore dunes and nature trails on the bayside of the New Jersey Shore. Rent a bike for a morning ride, enjoy a lingering brunch, and then get in some boutique shopping for a perfect day!

©iStockimages



The boardwalk at night, Ocean City, New Jersey

©iStockimages



A bike ride along the shore in Ocean City, New Jersey

Family Fun - Providence, Rhode Island. The capital of Rhode Island is packed with family friendly activities. Roger Williams Park alone offers over 400 acres of gardens, scenic walks, waterways, a Victorian Rose Garden, Museum of Natural History, and the Roger Williams Park Zoo. If you have young children, the Providence Children’s Museum is just a 10-minute drive from the park, and less than an hour’s drive away you can check out the historic mansions in Newport.

©iStockimages



Providence, Rhode Island Skyline

©GettyImages



Giraffes in their paddock at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island

Travel Tip: Be Patient and Flexible – Everyone is doing their best to get their businesses up and running, but you may have unexpected wait times for restaurants and attractions. Support local businesses whenever you can, tip well, and be sure to share compliments and give positive reviews when you receive great service.

Keep everyone powered up and entertained on your next trip. The 2021 Toyota Sienna has multiple charging ports, an available 1500w capable power outlet and a class-leading EPA-estimated 36 MPG.***

©Toyota



***2021 Sienna vs. 2020 and 2021 competitors. Information from manufacturers’ websites as of 10/08/2020. Excludes electric vehicles. EPA-estimated 36 city/36 hwy/36 combined mpg for Sienna FWD models. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary for many reasons, including your vehicle’s condition and how/where you drive. See www.fueleconomy.gov. Rated for 1500 watts shared between both outlets. See Owner‘s Manual for additional limitations and details.