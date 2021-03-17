Here’s how Rihanna’s new $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion looks inside

Rihanna’s new 7,600-square-foot $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion is to die for. The 33-year-old Barbados native recently purchased a secluded house in one of the most exclusive areas of Los Angeles County in California.

Rihanna’s new $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion

Riri’s home comes with all the privacy a superstar like her needs. The exclusive cul-de-sac mansion has hedges and gates that protect the singer from intruders, while a driveway leads to an attached two-car garage.

The property, originally built in 1938 and previously owned by novelist Mary Sheldon, also has French Oak flooring throughout, a spa-style bath with private outdoor space, a chef’s kitchen with double islands, and two fridges, plus white cabinetry with gold hardware.

Rihanna’s new kitchen

Situated in almost a 22,000-square-foot lot, the five bedrooms seven bathrooms mansion has a gym, entertainment areas, including a multi-level outdoor courtyard with a fire pit and a pool.

The master bedroom overlooks the Coldwater Canyon and has a massive walk-in closet. The wall-sized sliding glass doors allow the “Diamond” singer to enjoy the surrounding nature and feel like she is the only girl in the world.

According to Architectural Digest, the area is known for its current and former residents, including Mariah Carey, Madonna, and Sir Paul McCartney.

Earlier this month, HOLA! USA reported that Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty is worth $1 billion. The acclaimed singer, fashion innovator, and makeup mogul joined the private equity firm involved with LVMH Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy. “LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of the Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skin care and lingerie,” LVMH and Rihanna said in a statement.

Rihanna is seen onstage during Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video

The singer made history in May 2019, after becoming “the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH and the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison.

“The brand recorded revenue growth of more than 200% in 2020; also increasing” its active VIP member base by more than 150%,” the company told WWD in a statement.

“In two short years, Savage X Fenty has achieved remarkable success by disrupting the intimates category,” said Jon Owsley, Co-Managing Partner of L Catterton’s Growth Fund, in a press release. “The brand strikes a unique balance between affordability, fashion, and comfort, stands deeply for inclusivity and diversity, and has differentiated itself by building an extraordinary level of affinity and unmatched customer loyalty.”

Rihanna showcases her latest collection, Savage Spring

He continued, “We believe the opportunities ahead for Savage X Fenty are enormous, and we look forward to leveraging our extensive experience in scaling digitally-native consumer brands and partnering with Rihanna, Christiane, Natalie, and the entire Savage X Fenty team to help the Company realize its full potential.”