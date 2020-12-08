Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi purchased Dennis Miller’s Montecito estate for $49 million dollars — one of the priciest deals ever recorded in Santa Barbara County, California. The couple, known for flip luxury homes, closed the deal off-market. In October, the celebrity couple sold their stunning mansion for $33.3 million.

The Cape Dutch-style Montecito compound has over four-acres. It includes a 9,000-square-foot main mansion, a guesthouse, a detached garage, a swimming pool with a pool house, a large lily pond, a barn designed by architect Tom Kundig, and a garden with lavender, protea, bottlebrush, sweet peas, strawberries, and almond, and a fig tree.

But DeGeneres and her wife are not the only ones with luxury properties in the area. Montecito is one of the wealthiest communities in Southern California and is home to a long list of celebrities, such as Carol Burnett, Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas, Rob Lowe, Steve Martin, Bruce Willis, Owen Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, and Ellen’s newest neighborsPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Winfrey paid in 2001 $50 million for her 66-acre “Promised Land” estate, and American billionaire heir and businessman, Riley P. Bechtel, paid $63.3 million for his 237-acre Montecito ranch. DeGeneres’s next-door neighbors, Meghan and Harry, recently purchased their $14.7M home in the same star-studded area. According to Cristal Clarke, a luxury property specialist, Montecito was a well-kept secret. “For many years, we were a well-kept secret – so close to LA, but a million miles away in terms of lifestyle and quality of life, bound by a sense of community,” Clarke told The Telegraph.

Take a look at Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi’s new compound.

