Joe Biden’s dog to make history in the White House

President-Elect Joe Biden’s win is literally going to turn the White House back into a dog house! For the first time in four years, dogs are going to be running up and down the historic halls. Cue: First Dog-Elects Major and Champ Biden, both German Shepards. Major will make history as the first rescue dog to ever reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, something animal lovers are extremely excited about.

©@drbiden



Dr. Jill Biden with their two dogs Major and Champ

The Biden family rescued Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November of 2018. This was ten years after Joe and his wife Jill Biden welcomed Champ. “We are so happy to welcome Major to the Biden family, and we are grateful to the Delaware Humane Association for their work in finding forever homes for Major and countless other animals,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

Major was fostered by the Bidens before things became official. According to the Delaware Humane Association, the dog was “from the litter of German shepherd pups that were surrendered and not doing well at all.” They continued to write on social media: “Once we posted about them for your help, Joe Biden caught wind of them and reached out immediately. The rest is history.”

Champ is a little bit more used to life in the political world. After being adopted on Christmas of 2008, the pooch went on to live in the vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory during Biden’s two terms under former President Barack Obama. The name has a special place in Joe’s heart as it was the nickname his dad gave him when he was young.

About a week prior to his win over President Donald Trump, Joe shared an adorable “dogs for Biden” video to his Instagram. “These dogs are here for some paw-sitive encouragement as we get closer to election day,” he wrote. “Let’s bring dogs back to the White House.” Congratulations, Major and Champ!