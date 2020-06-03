15 social change and advocacy organizations you can support right now to help make a difference

People everywhere are standing up and speaking out in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. From supporting more locally owned African American businesses to peacefully marching to donating to advocacy organizations that are seeking to provide resources and information so that people can better educate themselves about current issues. Below we’ve gathered several organizations below where you can find more information on the ongoing movement and how you can donate.
Black Lives Matter
Enough is enough. We call for an END to the systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken. We call for radical, sustainable solutions that affirms the prosperity of Black lives throughout America. See the demands. Sign the petition. #linkinbio #DefundThePolice #blacklivesmatter 1. We demand acknowledgement and accountability for our pain and injustice 2. We demand divestment in the police force 3. We demand investment in the health and prosperity of our communities
Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc, was created in 2013 — by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi — in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s murder. It is a global organization within the US, Canada and the UK, whose mission is to provide resources for supporters that will help build local power within African American communities and create a space for joy, imagination and innovation.
Donate here.
The Loveland Foundation
The Loveland Foundation was created by Rachel Cargle in 2018 in response to her successful birthday wish fundraiser, Therapy for Black Women and Girls. The foundation is a living extension of that original initiative and seeks to provide communities of color with resources (such as fellowships, residency programs, listening tours and more) that will help them feel truly empowered.
Donate here.
NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
This fund was founded by Thurgood Marshall in 1957 and is a legal organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.
Donate here.
The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union)
The ACLU, or the American Civil Liberties Union, seeks to ensure that the promises made in the US Constitution are upheld and apply to all. Their website states that they continue “to fight government abuse and to vigorously defend individual freedoms including speech and religion, a woman’s right to choose, the right to due process, citizens’ rights to privacy and much more.”
Donate here.
Reclaim The Block
“We want to see (the city council) never increase the police budget again,” says Miski Noor, an activist and member of @blackvisionscollective . “Our city can be safe. We can build this city up if we invest in our community and in community-led infrastructure instead of racist policing.” Coverage from @time on where the movement is at and the work organizers did to get us here. #DEFUNDMPD bit.ly/DEFUNDMPD
Reclaim the Block, founded in 2018, seeks to organize Minneapolis community and city council members in a way that will help create true community health and safety by promoting community-led safety initiatives and reduce reliance on police departments.
Donate here.
The Equal Justice Initiative
The Equal Justice Initiative works tirelessly to help end mass incarceration and excessive punishment within the US by challenging the every day racial and economic injustices experienced by the most vulnerable people in American society.
Donate here.
The Brennan Center For Justice
If you are looking for ways to help, here are some bail funds where you can donate to relieve protestors: @actblueorg (a secure site where you can send money to approx. 40 nationwide bail funds) @communityjusticeexchange (a state by state directory of national bail funds) @mnfreedomfund (a community-based bail fund that has gained distinction for liberating many Minneapolis protestors fighting for justice for George Floyd)
The Brennan Center for Justice, located at NYU School of Law, was created in 1995 by the former law clerks of Justice William J. Brennan Jr., who believed that human dignity should be at the core of the common law. The center seeks to “strengthen democracy, end mass incarceration, and protect liberty and security.”
Donate here.
The Southern Poverty Law Center
The Southern Poverty Law Center was founded by civil rights lawyers Morris Dees and Joseph Levin Jr. in 1971 with the purposed of ensuring that the “civil rights movement became a reality for all.”
Donate here.
George Floyd Memorial Fund
This is the official GoFundMe fundraiser that was created by the family of George Floyd. It has surpassed its original goal of $1.5 million and raised over $11.9 million.
Donate here.
Campaign Zero
Donations to Campaign Zero will “support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide.”
Donate here.
ActBlue Community Bail Funds
Easily split donations among 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds and racial justice organizers.
Donate here.
Colors of Change
Color Of Change is United States’ largest online racial justice organization. Through their campaigns and initiatives, they create powerful strategies to fight racism and injustice.
Donate here.
Communities United Against Police Brutality
Communities United Against Police Brutality was created to “combat police brutality from many angles, including political and legislative action, education, research, and providing services and support for victims and their families.”
Donate here.
The Committee to Protect Journalists
For journalists covering the U.S. protests against police violence, CPJ’s safety advisory includes advice for how to stay safe while reporting on the unrest. Swipe through this post to learn more about the risks involved in covering the protests and safety strategies journalists should be aware of. Help us reach all journalists covering the protests with the information they may need to stay safe by sharing this post with colleagues or to your story. CPJ is also taking safety questions from journalists and newsrooms. To ask us a question, fill out one of the forms linked in our Instagram story highlight on safety. Find more information on staying safe while reporting at the link in our bio or at cpj.org/emergencies.
The CoPJ is a nonprofit organization promoting press freedom worldwide. They defend journalist’s right “to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.”
Donate here.
Fair Fight
Fair Fight, established by Stacey Abrams, seeks to “promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.”
Donate here.