15 social change and advocacy organizations you can support right now to help make a difference

People everywhere are standing up and speaking out in support for the Black Lives Matter movement. From supporting more locally owned African American businesses to peacefully marching to donating to advocacy organizations that are seeking to provide resources and information so that people can better educate themselves about current issues. Below we’ve gathered several organizations below where you can find more information on the ongoing movement and how you can donate.

Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter Foundation, Inc, was created in 2013 — by Patrisse Khan-Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi — in the wake of Trayvon Martin’s murder. It is a global organization within the US, Canada and the UK, whose mission is to provide resources for supporters that will help build local power within African American communities and create a space for joy, imagination and innovation.



The Loveland Foundation

The Loveland Foundation was created by Rachel Cargle in 2018 in response to her successful birthday wish fundraiser, Therapy for Black Women and Girls. The foundation is a living extension of that original initiative and seeks to provide communities of color with resources (such as fellowships, residency programs, listening tours and more) that will help them feel truly empowered.

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund

This fund was founded by Thurgood Marshall in 1957 and is a legal organization fighting for racial justice through litigation, advocacy, and public education.



The ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union)

The ACLU, or the American Civil Liberties Union, seeks to ensure that the promises made in the US Constitution are upheld and apply to all. Their website states that they continue “to fight government abuse and to vigorously defend individual freedoms including speech and religion, a woman’s right to choose, the right to due process, citizens’ rights to privacy and much more.”

Reclaim The Block

Reclaim the Block, founded in 2018, seeks to organize Minneapolis community and city council members in a way that will help create true community health and safety by promoting community-led safety initiatives and reduce reliance on police departments.



The Equal Justice Initiative

The Equal Justice Initiative works tirelessly to help end mass incarceration and excessive punishment within the US by challenging the every day racial and economic injustices experienced by the most vulnerable people in American society.

The Brennan Center For Justice

The Brennan Center for Justice, located at NYU School of Law, was created in 1995 by the former law clerks of Justice William J. Brennan Jr., who believed that human dignity should be at the core of the common law. The center seeks to “strengthen democracy, end mass incarceration, and protect liberty and security.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center

The Southern Poverty Law Center was founded by civil rights lawyers Morris Dees and Joseph Levin Jr. in 1971 with the purposed of ensuring that the “civil rights movement became a reality for all.”



George Floyd Memorial Fund

©GettyImages



Flowers, signs and balloons were left near a makeshift memorial to George Floyd near the spot where he died

This is the official GoFundMe fundraiser that was created by the family of George Floyd. It has surpassed its original goal of $1.5 million and raised over $11.9 million.

Campaign Zero

©Campaign Zero



Campaign Zero provides resources on how address police violence at the local, state and federal levels

Donations to Campaign Zero will “support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide.”

ActBlue Community Bail Funds

©ActBlue Community Bail Funds



ActBlue Community Bail Funds is a safe and secure site that allows you to split your donations among several advocacy organizations

Easily split donations among 70+ community bail funds, mutual aid funds and racial justice organizers.



Colors of Change

©Colors of Change



Colors of Change has 1.7 million members who work to promote its initiatives every day

Color Of Change is United States’ largest online racial justice organization. Through their campaigns and initiatives, they create powerful strategies to fight racism and injustice.

Communities United Against Police Brutality

©Communities United Against Police Brutality



CUAPB is a Twin-Cities based organization that combats ongoing police brutality

Communities United Against Police Brutality was created to “combat police brutality from many angles, including political and legislative action, education, research, and providing services and support for victims and their families.”



The Committee to Protect Journalists

The CoPJ is a nonprofit organization promoting press freedom worldwide. They defend journalist’s right “to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.”



Fair Fight

Fair Fight, established by Stacey Abrams, seeks to “promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights.”

