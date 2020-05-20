Travel films have always been an escape route from everyday life, and while quarantining has turned into a never-ending routine, we need a virtual getaway to remind us of a more Utopian lifestyle when sleeping in airports and walking barefoot were a normal thing to do. Despite the unforeseeable future post-pandemic, you can still escape and learn other cultures through notorious films. From escaping with a cheetah in Africa to long-boarding around Iceland, these movies will inspire your next vacation. So take a leave of absence and book your next virtual holiday trip.