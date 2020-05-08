Maluma wants to celebrate your mom, Banksy honors healthcare heroes and more viral good news

With Mother’s Day taking place on Sunday, it’s only right to dedicate this week’s Feel Good News to all the mamas out there. As if being a mom isn’t hard enough, the past couple of months have been extra tolling on the “CEOs of our families” as life completely altered for all. Despite the circumstances, there is no denying that these ladies need all the recognition. During this pandemic, some women are meeting their babies for the first time after waking up from their own battle with coronavirus while others will need to virtually hug their moms because they can’t be together.

For those moms who are big fans of Maluma, now is your chance to be her number one, even from afar. The ADMV singer has teamed up with Michelob ULTRA to surprise five lucky moms with Zoom calls. All you need to do is follow the steps on their page to enter.

Maluma could call your mom for her special day

Jennifer Garner is praising newer mom Meghan Markle for releasing her and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s first birthday video with #SavewithStories. “Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday,” she wrote on Instagram. “We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing — have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the U.S. and U.K. and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both.” In the video, a casually-dressed Meghan is seen reading the eager tot his favorite book Duck! Rabbit!.

Shay Mitchell, who is celebrating her first Mom’s Day with daughter Atlas is ready to hit the road. The jet-setter, who has a travel accessories brand BEIS, is the latest to mimic an airport from home.

Montana Tucker brought the fiesta to her grandmother’s nursing home in Coral Springs, Florida. The HOLA singer along with Zumba instructors taught residents from afar the dance to the song.

After an emergency C-section and being in an induced coma for 11 days and on a ventilator, Donna Molina was able to meet her daughter Harley for the first time. The baby girl was born on April 2 in Hackensack, New Jersey.

In England, a mother and daughter were applauded after leaving the hospital. Kathrine Dawson was on a ventilator for eight of her 37 days in the hospital, and her newborn Ruby tested positive at birth. The days-old baby girl is one of the youngest COVID-19 patients in the world.

Amara La Negra has launched a multi-tiered web series called Grind Pretty, My Mom is the Bomb that will be on her social media platforms to celebrate modern-day sheroes. Her first episode features Yandy Smith.

This week was also Nurse Appreciation Week, so ABC, home to hit medical shows Grey’s Anatomy and The Good Doctor, wanted to honor the real-life frontline heroes. On all of the program’s social pages, they asked viewers to submit inspirational stories using #ABCCelebratesNurses.

Famed artist Banksy’s latest creation is a dedication to healthcare workers. The piece, titled Game Changer, was done at the Southampton General Hospital in the south of England. The street artist left a message along with the image of a young boy holding a doll in a nurse uniform and superhero cape. It read: “Thanks for all you‘re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Mark Walhberg and Mario Lopez, who recently told us how he and his family are doing, went to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to share their thanks for hospital workers and to “spread the love” along with donating meals.

The legendary Beverly Hills Hotel changed their iconic sign to show their appreciation. They covered the green siding in white and wrote Thank you Health Heroes with a heart.

Alicia Keys is joining Amazon for their new eight-episode docuseries Regular Heroes on Prime Video highlighting courageous stories on the frontline. The Good Job singer makes an appearance in the premiere episode that will air Friday, May 8. “This show is Amazzziinngg,” Alicia shares. “So pure and genuine! I’m happy to know this series will not only give support to but also put a face on the incredible people like Trevor, Burnell and Hayley. They are the ones we clap for each night at 7pm in New York. These are the Heroes. And I’m so honored to celebrate them!!”

School may not be in physically in session, but teachers and administrators are doing all they can for their students, which makes them even more deserving of Teacher Appreciation Month. A principal in Texas visited all 612 of his Wylie High School seniors and brought them Snickers with a message, “One day we’ll look back on this and snicker.”

In North Carolina, another principal and the teachers at West Craven High had a similar idea for their 220 seniors. They delivered signs and a personal parade for every single one of them.

And as always, it’s Friday! While we still need to be six feet apart, let this couple dancing pre-quarantine put you into the weekend mood.

