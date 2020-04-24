Montana Tucker says ‘HOLA’ from home as she launches her first single with Pitbull

Montana Tucker needs no introduction, especially if you are one of her 2.5 million followers on Instagram or 2 million on TikTok, but now she is saying HOLA (we’re biased, but we love the name!) to the world with her latest song and first under Pitbull’s music label Mr. 305. The dancer, whose choreographed routines with Lele Pons and others have become viral sensations, recently joined Mr. Worldwide’s label. “I met Pitbull many years ago when my dance group opened for him and now it’s full circle that we got reconnected,” she tells HOLA! USA. “We have a few records in the works that will be together, and right now, we are just going to put out singles before the album comes out.”

Until then, Montana has been spending time with her mom Michelle in Florida and even getting her in on the TikTok action. “We’ve been having so much fun being silly and not taking ourselves to seriously on there,” she says. Keep reading to see what simple gesture she misses the most from being in quarantine.

©Montana Tucker



Montana may miss giving hugs, but she has her dog Menchie to cuddle with during this crazy time

Current location: Florida

How many days in self-isolation: About six weeks!

Who are you self-isolating with: Just my mom! (and my dog Menchie!)

Favorite part of your house: I’m so thankful that I was able to fly to Florida to be with my mom at her house during this time. She lives on a lake and the weather has been beautiful, so I’m truly thankful to have such an amazing space to ‘isolate’ in.

What have you learned about yourself during this time: One major thing I have learned is that ‘less is more.’ We don’t need much to survive and be happy. Also, to really self-reflect and slow down a little bit. I feel with my schedule and being in California, I’m always on the go and busy and never have time for myself.

Favorite home-cooked meal: My mom’s pecan encrusted chicken

What you are doing to stay positive: Filming a lot of TikToks with my mom!

Something you will take into life after coronavirus: SLOW down! Enjoy the little moments in life.

Message of hope for the future: I hope this whole pandemic has changed people’s perspectives on how they live their lives and show what’s really important. And to value and cherish the simple things like a hug.