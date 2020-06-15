Shanina Shaik turns bathroom into the perfect oasis during quarantine

Whether she is traveling to one of the many fashion weeks around the world or jet-setting to the latest red carpet gala, Australian supermodel Shanina Shaik’s life is nonstop. For the last few months though, the Victoria’s Secret model has been forced like everyone to take a long pause because of the coronavirus. And just like her glamorous on-the-go lifestyle, the 29-year-old has been fortunate enough to spend this time in her very own oasis on the Spanish island of Ibiza with friends and her boyfriend Seyed Payam Mirtorabi.

With the sea a short distance away and the weather now perfect to be outside, keep reading to see how Shanina has been spending her time in quarantine and how she has turned her bathroom into an at-home spa. She has even been keeping up with Wellness Wednesdays with different experts on her Instagram.

©Shanina Shaik



Shanina has been spending a lot of time in her bathroom, her very own at-home oasis

Current location: Ibiza, Spain

How many days in self-isolation: Four months

Favorite part of the house: The bathroom. The design is very tranquil and calming. It has amazing light for videos and selfies and all my beauty masks are stored there.

What have you learned about yourself during this time: Learned that I need to focus on being more calm and relaxed and work on ideas that make me happy.

At-home beauty treatment: Creating a home spa experience. Cleanse, jade roller and face mask.

How are you passing the time: Working out and creating TikTok content.

What are you doing to stay positive: I’ve been talking to my friends and family, but I’ve also been turning my phone off to be in the moment and enjoy my loved ones.

Something they will take into life after being quarantined: Enjoying the quiet time as I live a fast-paced lifestyle… and something to tell the kids one day.

Message of hope for the future: Accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be.