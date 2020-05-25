Riverdale’s Marisol Nichols’ stay-at-home includes quality time with her daughter and red light treatments

We’ve seen her home in Riverdale, but now Marisol Nichols, who plays Camila Mendes’ mom Hermione Lodge on the hit CW show is opening up her own house and sharing how she is keeping busy during this unprecedented time. The 46-year-old Latina actress would have been on the road promoting her latest film Spiral which has now been pushed a year to a May 2021 release. This movie marks her first in the horror genre, but it’s the ninth installment of the Saw film franchise that also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock. “Believe it or not, it‘s the most fun on set because everyone’s laughing and everyone’s getting around,” she told us previously about making such a scary movie. “It’s almost like the opposite of what you would think it would be.”

As for how she unwound after such intense filming, she shared, “You take a bath.” In what seems like a harsh horror story of our own as we combat the coronavirus, she has been doing her part by staying at home in Los Angeles with her daughter Rain India. Keep reading to learn how she is staying positive in such a tough time and what they have been doing to keep occupied.

©Marisol Nichols



A fresh-faced Marisol opens up about how she and her daughter are doing during quarantine

Location: Los Angeles, California

Days in self-isolation: Over two months

Favorite home-cooked meal: My homemade, no crust veggie

At-home beauty treatment: At home red light for 10 minutes

Show binge-watching: HBO’s The Outsider

How are you passing the time: Netflix and HBO, baking, reading but mostly finding ways to entertain my 11-year-old.

Doing anything you’ve been putting off because ‘there’s never enough time’: Catching up on emails and reaching out to friends I hadn’t spoken to in a while.

What are you doing to stay positive/uplifted: Good News Network and my daughter, she loves having us home so much.

Something you will take from being quarantined into life after coronavirus: Don’t take anything for granted.

Message of hope for the future: This will soon pass!

