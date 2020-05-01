Royal families have been heavily involved in coronavirus relief efforts, from supporting front line workers with their kind words to becoming a member of staff at a hospital like Princess Sofia of Sweden. Royals all over the world have shown their urge to help and have continued with their busy workloads, but - like many of us - from home. Crown Princess Mary of Denmark recently shared a picture from her office featuring beautiful black-and-white pictures of her children and lavish golden door frames. And she’s not the only one to show off her workspace. Kate Middleton, Queen Letizia and many more have given us a rare glimpse of their royal work stations during coronavirus times. Have a look!