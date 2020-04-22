The CNN reporter is officially a father. Anderson took to social media to share the “joyful” news that he welcomed his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper on April 27, via surrogate. Anderson shared the special meaning behind his name. “He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was. My son‘s middle name is Morgan. It’s a family name on my mom’s side. I know my mom and dad liked the name morgan because I recently found a list they made 52 years ago when they were trying to think of names for me. Wyatt Morgan Cooper. My son. He was 7.2 lbs at birth, and he is sweet, and soft, and healthy and I am beyond happy.”

The reporter went on to share that as a gay man he never thought he would have the chance to become a father. He also shared the sweet connection the baby has to his mother, father and older brother, who all passed. “I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”