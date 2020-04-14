Frida had a love for art early on, something that was present within her for her entire life. Prior to dedicating her life to art, she was on her way to become a medical student. But at the age of 18 she suffered from a bus accident and returned to art.

The bus accident fractured Frida’s ribs, both her legs and her collarbone -- and she was in a hospital for about two months before she was released. The pain from the accident was something she experienced for the rest of her life.

Once she was fully healed, she began to socialized with friends again. One thing lead to another, and Frida quickly found herself at a party where she was introduced to the man who would be her future husband, Diego Rivera.