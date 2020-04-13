Nick Jonas and his brother Joe Jonas©GettyImages
From JLo to the Jonas Brothers, here are the top shows you need to be streaming on Quibi

From drama to comedy to documentary-style shows, the streaming platform has it all

By Mirtle Peña

We’ve all been hearing about Quibi — the new streaming platform that gives us shows in small 10 minute viewing increments. Quibi boosts a lineup of all of our favorite celebrities like Jennifer Lopez(Thanks A Million), Nick Jonas(Thanks A Million), Chrissy Teigen(Chrissy’s Court) and Reese Witherspoon (Fierce Queens). Not only do they stream shows, which air weekly, but they also stream movies and news shows as well (movies like Sophie Turner’s Survive, Liam Hemsworth’s Most Dangerous Game and por_la CULTURA by Telemundo). Below we’ve gathered some of the shows currently streaming on the platform that are definitely worth a watch.

Chrissy’s Court - Chrissy Teigen and Pepper Thai

Thanks A Million - Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell and Nick Jonas

Nikki Fre$h - Nicole Richie


Dishmantled - Tituss Burgess

&Music - Ariana Grande, Martin Garrix and J Balvin

Fierce Queens - Reese Witherspoon

Run This City - Jasiel Correia II

Shape of Pasta - Evan Funke

SKRRT - Kiari “Offset” Cephus

