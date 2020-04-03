While you spend a few more weekends in social isolation, HBO just unlocked 500 hours of binge-worthy shows and movies to watch for free. From full seasons of The Sopranos to thrilling movies like Sucker Punch, your free streaming session starts tonight. Starting on April 3, you can stream hundreds of hours for a limited time. HBO’s new #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign encourages people to social isolate while helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The free programming will be available through HBO NOW or HBO GO apps or visiting directly the websites. While you enjoy some entertainment relief, we have roundup the best shows, documentaries and movies you can watch during quarantine season.