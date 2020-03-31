Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Let’s face it, the coronavirus pandemic has shifted industries of all categories tremendously. In the beauty industry alone, makeup artists, hair stylists, facialists, nail technicians and numerous other freelance beauty professionals have been hit by the closure of store fronts and social distancing advice. Social media is flooded with challenges to promote local hairdressers, waxers and more in the midst of the corona crisis. Keep scrolling to find out how you can help your local beauty professionals.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!