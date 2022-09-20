Are you ready to jump into the corporate world but unsure where to start? A new report from LATINA Style Inc. has announced a list of the best companies for Latinas in the United States to work.

The LATINA Style 50 Report enlists America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

“Selecting the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States is not an easy task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find the best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer,” says Robert E. Bard, president, and CEO, of LATINA Style, Inc. “It is our pleasure to announce that this year Accenture has been selected as our Company of the Year.”

According to LATINA Style, they recognized companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company.

2022 LATINA Style 50 Companies