Are you ready to jump into the corporate world but unsure where to start? A new report from LATINA Style Inc. has announced a list of the best companies for Latinas in the United States to work.
The LATINA Style 50 Report enlists America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.
“Selecting the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States is not an easy task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find the best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer,” says Robert E. Bard, president, and CEO, of LATINA Style, Inc. “It is our pleasure to announce that this year Accenture has been selected as our Company of the Year.”
According to LATINA Style, they recognized companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company.
Jennifer Lopez reunites with over 400 Latina entrepreneurs as part of her Limitless Labs program
New study reveals how Latino viewers impact the popularity of shows on streaming platforms
This Latina-owned beauty brand just dropped “Los Barrios” a collection to express your Miami pride
2022 LATINA Style 50 Companies
- Accenture
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bank of America
- JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Raytheon Technologies
- Wells Fargo & Company
- Nationwide
- Marriott International, Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Stellantis
- Merck
- State Street Corporation
- USAA
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- General Motors
- Aflac Incorporated
- Comerica Bank
- New York Life
- SAIC
- Hilton
- Ford Motor Company
- PenFed Credit Union
- State Farm
- CBRE
- Morgan Stanley
- McKesson Corporation
- The Coca-Cola Company
- MetLife, Inc.
- Northern Trust
- Intel
- AT&T
- Travel + Leisure Co.
- Los Alamos National Laboratory
- JCPenney
- Conagra Brands
- Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
- Union Pacific Railroad
- CarMax
- Cardinal Health
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Fannie Mae
- Consolidated Edison, Inc.
- Office Depot
- PepsiCo
- Asurion
- Army & Air Force Exchange Service
- The Navy Exchange Service Command
- American Airlines
- Rackspace Technology
- Claro Enterprise Solutions