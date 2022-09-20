Corporate
The 50 best companies for Latinas to work for in the United States

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Are you ready to jump into the corporate world but unsure where to start? A new report from LATINA Style Inc. has announced a list of the best companies for Latinas in the United States to work.

The LATINA Style 50 Report enlists America’s career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

“Selecting the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States is not an easy task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find the best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer,” says Robert E. Bard, president, and CEO, of LATINA Style, Inc. “It is our pleasure to announce that this year Accenture has been selected as our Company of the Year.”

According to LATINA Style, they recognized companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company.

2022 LATINA Style 50 Companies

  1. Accenture
  2. Johnson & Johnson
  3. Bank of America
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  5. Raytheon Technologies
  6. Wells Fargo & Company
  7. Nationwide
  8. Marriott International, Inc.
  9. Colgate-Palmolive
  10. Stellantis
  11. Merck
  12. State Street Corporation
  13. USAA
  14. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  15. General Motors
  16. Aflac Incorporated
  17. Comerica Bank
  18. New York Life
  19. SAIC
  20. Hilton
  21. Ford Motor Company
  22. PenFed Credit Union
  23. State Farm
  24. CBRE
  25. Morgan Stanley
  26. McKesson Corporation
  27. The Coca-Cola Company
  28. MetLife, Inc.
  29. Northern Trust
  30. Intel
  31. AT&T
  32. Travel + Leisure Co.
  33. Los Alamos National Laboratory
  34. JCPenney
  35. Conagra Brands
  36. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
  37. Union Pacific Railroad
  38. CarMax
  39. Cardinal Health
  40. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
  41. Fannie Mae
  42. Consolidated Edison, Inc.
  43. Office Depot
  44. PepsiCo
  45. Asurion
  46. Army & Air Force Exchange Service
  47. The Navy Exchange Service Command
  48. American Airlines
  49. Rackspace Technology
  50. Claro Enterprise Solutions
