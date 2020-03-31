4 life lessons Cindy Crawford taught her daughter Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber entered the modeling world with Young Versace when she was just 10 years old, and at 16 she walked her first runway, the 2017 spring show for Calvin Klein. Huge success from a young age, with catwalks and ad campaigns for top fashion houses is something she has in common with her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford. With their twinning looks, they both have beauty and fashion running through their veins.

Kaia Gerber is her mom Cindy Crawford’s biggest fan



“You can’t deny that we have similarities,” the young model told Byrdie. “And I’ve always tried to be more like her. I’ve always looked up to her in the way that she hasn’t let anything in the business affect her. In my eyes she’s the coolest, nicest person in the world.”

As well as details about her family, Kaia has shared four of the lessons that she learned from Cindy, her beauty icon, and emotional and philosophical rock.

1. BE ON TIME

“For work, my mom is always on time,” Kaia told Byrdie. “She’s always super professional, so everyone that I’ve worked with who’s worked with her has been like, ‘Your mom is the most professional model we’ve met.’ She’s always said, ‘If I’m there on time, I’m out on time. I’m here to work; let’s work.’ So I think I’ve taken that from her. I’m very professional.”

The '90s supermodel has given her daughter the confidence she needs in the modeling world

2. LESS IS MORE

In the same interview, the model—born in 2001 and raised in Malibu—said her mom is a huge influence on her beauty routine. “The best lesson she’s taught me is that less is more.... She teaches me tricks, like using vitamin E oil for glowy skin, which I would have never thought of. What she’s learned in the beauty world, she passes on to me.”

Kaia takes her mom’s advice on everything from beauty tips to how to reach for her dreams



3. REACH FOR YOUR DREAMS

Since Kaia had grown up watching her mom, the modeling world was nothing new for Kaia, but Cindy wanted her to have her own confidence she’d need in the industry – meaning she encouraged her to make the leap and experience things for herself. Cindy told E! her advice was to, “Go for it, have fun and I’m always here if you have a question.”

Mom and daughter both have the same tastes, interests and natural beauty



4. GO TO BED EARLY.

“The good thing is that [Kaia has] grown up with seeing how I take care of myself, so I don’t really have to say that much to her,” Cindy told The Cut. “She’s seen me going to bed early if I have an early call the next day or waking up early to squeeze in a workout.”